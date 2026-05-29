Columbia, South Carolina: Earthquake, explosion or thunder? Loud boom leaves people confused

A loud boom was heard in Columbia, in South Carolina on Thursday, leaving people confused about what caused it. WACH reported that the ‘loud boom’ was heard and felt across the Midlands around 5:30pm.

A loud boom was heard in Columbia, South Carolina, leaving many confused. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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The publication added that viewers had reported hearing it from North Augusta to Darlington County. The two places are about 145 miles (232 km) apart.

A meteorologist for WLTX wrote on Facebook “Anyone else near Columbia hear/feel that?,” and added “We’re working to figure it out.”

Another person asked on X “Earthquake? Or thunder? Im leaning earthquake. But it honestly felt more like an explosion here near Lexington, SC.” To this the National Weather Service (NWS) Columbia account replied “We also heard and felt the boom here at the airport, nothing showing yet on the usgs earthquake map though.”

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, another person shared a video where the boom could be heard. You can check out the video here. “Got some video with sound of the boom from my friend Ryan Turiak’s camera on top his hanger at Hamilton-Owens Downtown Airport in Columbia. Definitely not an earthquake,” they wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, another person shared a video where the boom could be heard. You can check out the video here. “Got some video with sound of the boom from my friend Ryan Turiak’s camera on top his hanger at Hamilton-Owens Downtown Airport in Columbia. Definitely not an earthquake,” they wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yet another person said that people from Sumter, Camden, Blythwood to Lexington heard it, conveying the sound was incredibly loud. Sumter is the furthest from Columbia and is about 44.3 miles (71.3 km) away. Reactions to loud sound in the Midlands {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet another person said that people from Sumter, Camden, Blythwood to Lexington heard it, conveying the sound was incredibly loud. Sumter is the furthest from Columbia and is about 44.3 miles (71.3 km) away. Reactions to loud sound in the Midlands {{/usCountry}}

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One person asked if there was a sonic boom. “Sonic boom over West Columbia?,” they wrote on X. Another page described that houses were shaking due to the sound.

“Massive bang just heard throughout the Midlands region of South Carolina. Houses shook downtown and a shock wave hit Irmo, S.C. at approximately 5:24 p.m. EDT,” the page noted.

Yet another person shared ring camera footage and wrote “Loud boom heard through out the Midlands of South Carolina! You can hear the loud boom on my Nest camera! Crazy! Typically you can’t hear this kind of stuff. Insane this wasn’t an earthquake.” You can see the video here.

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On Facebook too, people shared their experiences. “Yep…standing in downtown heard a crazy loud explosion. My wife heard and felt it out near the airport,” a person said. Another added “Heard and felt it in West Columbia behind Lexmed. Felt like something hit the building.”

Yet another said “Yes, heard it. Shook my house and upset my three dogs; barking like crazy!”. However, authorities are yet to officially confirm the source of the sound that has left many across the Midlands puzzled.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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