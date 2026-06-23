Comcast Xfinity cable down: TV streaming outage hits New Hampshire, Texas, Delaware, Wyoming and Maine

Comcast's Xfinity cable service is down for thousands of people in the United States on Monday afternoon.

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More than 12,000 users are reporting the outage with the NBC-owned company's cable service, according to Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports.

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Much of the outages seemed to be concentrated in New Hampshire, Texas, Delaware, Wyoming and Maine, according to the outage map shown on Down Detector.

More than 12,000 customers have reported issues with Xfinity's services on Monday afternoon.

According to Down Detector, 77% of the customers reported issues with the cable TV services, 12% with the broadband internet and 8% with TV streaming.

Comcast Xfinity Outage Map

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{{^usCountry}} The map of Comcast's Xfinity outage showed that urban centers across the country were affected. It included cities in the east and west cost, north and southern states and well as parts of central US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The map of Comcast's Xfinity outage showed that urban centers across the country were affected. It included cities in the east and west cost, north and southern states and well as parts of central US. {{/usCountry}}

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The map showed outage reports concentrated in Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami and large parts of Florida.

In the north, Minneapolis and Chicago reported the most outages. While in the South, Houston was affected. Customers from Denver also reported a significant number of outages.

In the east coast, most outages were reported up north. Portland Salem and Seattle reported a large number of outages. Additionally, the areas around San Francisco and Carson City reported outages.

Here's the map of the Comcast outage per Down Detector, as of 4:28pm ET.

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Users across the US's east and west coast reported issues with Comcast's Xfinity cable service.

This is a breaking news.