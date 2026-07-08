The Consulate General of India in Houston has announced that the Government of India has introduced the e-OCI facility, which allows OCI Cardholders to generate and store a digital version of their OCI Card on their mobile device. Their existing physical OCI Card remains valid.

Consulate General of India in Houston announces introduction of e-OCI facility (Pexel - representational image)

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“You no longer need to carry your physical OCI booklet everywhere. Simply download your digital e-OCI Card to your mobile phone and present it, along with your passport, at Immigration Check Posts and to participating airlines,” the announcement read.

The notice added that only digital OCI cards (e-OCI) will be issued to all new OCI applicants from Wednesday, July 8. The application process will remain the same.

Also Read | India releases e-OCI card for overseas citizens: Here's how to apply and step-by-step guide to download digital card

“This is a welcome digital initiative that makes it easier for OCI Cardholders to keep their documents readily accessible while travelling,” read the notice.

What is OCI?

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{{^usCountry}} OCI stands for Overseas Citizenship of India, and is a special immigration status and identification card issued by the Government of India to foreign citizens of Indian origin. It allows these people to . It is a special immigration status and identification card issued by the Government of India to foreign citizens of Indian origin. It allows individuals to live, work, and travel in India indefinitely without requiring a visa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} OCI stands for Overseas Citizenship of India, and is a special immigration status and identification card issued by the Government of India to foreign citizens of Indian origin. It allows these people to . It is a special immigration status and identification card issued by the Government of India to foreign citizens of Indian origin. It allows individuals to live, work, and travel in India indefinitely without requiring a visa. {{/usCountry}}

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OCI cardholders enjoy several benefits, for example, they are exempt from registering with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for any length of stay. They also hold similar rights to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) regarding banking, running businesses, and education. However, they cannot purchase agricultural or plantation land.

Cardholders even receive parity with Indian nationals regarding domestic airfares, as well as They receive parity with Indian nationals regarding domestic airfares and entry fees to national parks and monuments. However, despite the term “citizenship,” an OCI card does not grant actual Indian citizenship.

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