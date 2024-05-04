Corey Micciolo murder: Shocking video shows NJ dad carrying son’s limp, battered body into hospital

A disturbing video has revealed the moment New Jersey dad Christopher Gregor carried his six-year-old son’s limp body into the hospital. The child, Corey Micciolo, died after Gregor made him run on a treadmill because he thought the child was “too fat.” Gregor is now standing trial for murder. Shocking video shows NJ dad Christopher Gregor carrying son Corey Micciolo's limp, battered body into hospital (Court TV)

A new video played during the trial showed Gregor carrying his son’s battered body into the hospital shortly before he died. He was seen approaching the front desk at Southern Ocean Medical Center on April 2, 2021.

Micciolo hardly moved in his father’s arms. William Doyle, a registered nurse who was on duty at the hospital at the time, testified that the child took “dire, almost end-of-life breaths.”

A previous video showed Gregor making the child run on a treadmill. Every time the child fell, Gregor placed him back on the machine.

How did Corey Micciolo die?

Micciolo “was not showing any signs that he was verbal,” Doyle said, as reported by the Asbury Park Press. His head tilted backward while he was being brought into an examination room. “He was an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Doyle said.

The child suffered a seizure during a CT scan. Medical staff took life-saving measures but he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

An initial autopsy said that Micciolo died as a result of blunt force injuries with cardiac and liver contusions with acute inflammation and sepsis. Gregor was arrested on child neglect charges back in July 2021.

A forensic pathologist determined that Micciolo’s death was a homicide. He had suffered from chronic abuse including blunt impact injuries on his chest and abdomen with a laceration on his heart, left pulmonary contusion, and laceration and contusion of his liver. Micciolo suffered an acute traumatic injury to the heart about four to 12 hours before he died, according to Dr. Thomas Andrew.

Gregor, who turned down a 30-year plea deal, is now being held in the Ocean City Jail without bond.