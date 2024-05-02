A disturbing video has revealed how a New Jersey father made his six-year-old son run on a treadmill because he thought the child was “too fat.” Another heartbreaking video showed the child’s mother breaking down in court as the video was being played. The boy eventually died. Mom breaks down after video shows NJ dad forcing son to run on treadmill days before child's death (Court TV)

The father, 31-year-old Christopher Gregor, is now standing trial for allegedly killing his son – Corey Micciolo – back in 2021. Gregor appeared in court on Tuesday, April 30.

The Superior Court in Ocean City was shown the video during the trial, where Gregor was seen forcing Micciolo to run on a treadmill even after the boy fell off several times due to the machine’s excessive speed.

On March 20, 2021, Gregor and Micciolo entered the Atlantic Heights Clubhouse fitness centre. Video obtained by CourtTV.com showed the child being placed on the treadmill. Gregor was seen walking up to the treadmill and increasing the speed. He also raised the incline of the track.

The sudden changes caused the boy to fall and slide off the track. Lifting the child up, Gregor placed him back on the treadmill. The boy fell again and continued to try to remain on the machine. Gregor eventually decreased the incline and speed.

How did Corey Micciolo die?

The boy’s mother, Bre Micciolo, reported her son’s injuries to the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency days before he died, the US Sun reported. She asked Gregor to take Micciolo to the doctor on April 1. The child revealed during the appointment that his father made him run “because he was too fat.”

Court TV reported that the next day, the boy began stumbling and slurring his words after waking up from his sleep. He also experienced nausea and shortness of breath. Gregor subsequently took him to the hospital.

Micciolo suffered a seizure during a CT scan. Medical staff took life-saving measures but the boy could not be saved.

As per an initial autopsy, Micciolo reportedly died as a result of blunt force injuries with cardiac and liver contusions with acute inflammation and sepsis. In July 2021, Gregor was arrested on child neglect charges.

“Specifically by having (Corey) run on a treadmill and increasing the speed, causing (Corey) to fall, placing (him) back on the moving treadmill while appearing to bite his head, causing the said child to fall several more times,” an arrest warrant said.

A forensic pathologist later found that Micciolo’s death was a homicide. The child had suffered from chronic abuse including blunt impact injuries on his chest and abdomen with a laceration on his heart, left pulmonary contusion, and laceration and contusion of his liver. Dr. Thomas Andrew said he believes the child suffered an acute traumatic injury to the heart about four to 12 hours before he died. Gregor has blamed his child’s death on sepsis caused by a bout of pneumonia, according to The Mirror.

Gregor turned down a 30-year plea deal. He is currently being held in the Ocean City Jail without bond.