6-year-old Dead in Treadmill Abuse: 'Killer' dad claims his ex coached kid to 'lie about abuse'

Christopher Gregor, who is charged with his son's murder claimed that his ex “coached” the 6-year-old into lying about abuse. The 31-year-old New Jersey father is accused of killing young Corey Micciolo by forcing him into a traumatic treadmill workout. In the video of the incident obtained by CourtTV.com, Gregor can be seen forcing little Corey into running despite him falling face-first numerous times. If convicted, Gregor faces a life sentence for abusing his son to death. Snapshot of the father and Corey at the fitness center(CourtTV.com)

‘Killer’ NJ dad claims ex told son to ‘lie about abuse’

Just hours before Corey was pronounced dead, Gregor called the child abuse hotline and claimed that his ex and son's mother coached him to lie about abuse, per the recording of a phone call played in court on Thursday. Gregor hotline staffer Richard Cicerone on April 2, 2021, to notify about his son's confession to him. Cicerone testified on the third day of Gregor's trial.

“My son came back this morning and he was saying that his mom said that he had to tell the doctor that I hit him,” Gregor told Cicerone at the time, “He came home, and one of the first two things he said was, 'I don't want to go with my mom anymore, she's going to try to take me away from you,' and he also said, 'Mom told me to lie, and I had to,'” per New York Post.

The call was made around 10 am that day while Corey was declared dead just hours later at 5 pm. Gregor took him to the Southern Ocean County Medical Center in Stafford at around 4 pm, when the little boy's speech started slurring and he began stumbling. Gregor's defence attorney, Mario Gallucci, told jurors, “As a matter of fact, the treadmill incident was on March 20.”

“And between March 20 and April 2nd, Corey spent a significant amount of time with Breanna, spent a significant amount of time with Christopher, and actually tried out for a flag football team here in Ocean County,” Gallucci added, per the outlet.