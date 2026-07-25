Corey Ruiz's family: Mother, daughter and brother speak out after Madison police shooting; 'He was a loved man'

The family of Corey Ruiz has spoken publicly for the first time since the 38-year-old was fatally shot by a Madison police officer on July 22. Standing with civil rights attorney Ben Crump at the Wisconsin State Capitol on July 24, they said they want justice and accountability.

Corey Ruiz family: Mother, daughter, brother speak after Madison police shooting. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer) (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

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Ruiz’s mother, daughter and brother shared emotional memories while questioning how the encounter ended in deadly force. Their appearance came as the Wisconsin Department of Justice continues investigating the shooting. The officer who fired the shots, along with three other officers who were present, remains on leave.

Who are Corey Ruiz’s family members?

Corey Ruiz’s family used the press conference to speak about the man they knew beyond the headlines. His mother, Elsa Ruiz, struggled through tears as she remembered her son and said, “He was my love. He loved his daughter, he loved his family. He did not deserve to be taken out like that. They took my baby from me.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ruiz’s brother, Adam Ruiz, called for accountability and said, “My family needs justice for what they did to him. He was a very important and loved man by his family and friends and many more in the community.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ruiz’s brother, Adam Ruiz, called for accountability and said, “My family needs justice for what they did to him. He was a very important and loved man by his family and friends and many more in the community.” {{/usCountry}}

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His 13-year-old daughter, Kah’liyah Aliomar, also addressed the gathering. Fighting back tears, she said, “People are saying he’s a criminal. So what? He had a family, he had me.” She also questioned why officers did not try another approach before using deadly force.

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Ben Crump backs Corey Ruiz’s family

Representing the Ruiz family, attorney Ben Crump said the bystander videos raised serious concerns about the officer’s actions. “Anytime there is excessive use of force, there should be accountability… We saw an execution, and it shocked our conscience. Thank God there was video.”

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Crump also urged officials to introduce body cameras for Madison police officers, noting that most officers in the department do not currently wear them. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is leading the investigation, while city officials have not released the name of the officer involved.

Also Read: Corey Ruiz, Madison Wisconsin shooting: 5 things about man killed in cop shooting as chilling video emerges

Corey Ruiz’s daughter speaks out

Kah’liyah also spoke about the pain of losing her father and the questions she now carries. “My heart was so broken I don’t even know how to put it in words,” she said.

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She later added, “I just wish … What if the police never been called? What if they let him go? What if they deescalated the situation?”

Her mother, Marjorie Ann Aliomar, said the shooting happened about two blocks from their home. She explained that her daughter now has to walk past the memorial built for her father every day, making the loss even harder to process.

As the investigation continues, the family says they will keep pushing for answers and justice.