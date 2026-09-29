Cornell 7: Who are the two students expelled? New link between Chi Phi members Orazio Petito, Matthew Ingalls surfaces

Two Cornell University students were expelled after seven were accused of drugging and gangraping a former student. The 2024 case was reopened by the DA even as the former student sued the school and seven Chi Phi fraternity members.

A view of Cornell University where seven students have been accused of drugging and gangraping a former student. (X/@Cornell)

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Among the seven, a few of them share another surprising link outside of the fraternity. Here's all you need to know.

Who were the two Cornell University students expelled?

The news of the two Cornell University students being expelled was reported by CBS News. However, their names have not been made public yet.

Deep Dive What led to the expulsion of the two Cornell University students? The two students were expelled in connection with a 2024 case involving the drugging and gang rape of a former student at the Chi Phi fraternity house. Why were other members of the Cornell 7 not expelled? Other members faced lesser sanctions, such as suspensions and essays, due to the findings of the university's investigation, which concluded there was insufficient evidence for expulsion. How is the Cornell University handling the ongoing investigation into the Chi Phi fraternity? Cornell has supported the reopening of the investigation, stating they are following federal privacy laws while conducting their own internal investigations and maintaining the fraternity's suspension from campus.

The university gave a reason for this in a statement issued about the 2024 case of alleged gangrape. “Federal privacy law prohibits Cornell from disclosing specific information regarding individual students and we therefore are unable to make a public statement on any other disciplinary response. Violations of university policies could lead to sanctions up to and including suspension or expulsion.,” they said.

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At the same time, the university noted that the Xi chapter of Chi Phi fraternity remained barred from the campus.

The lawyer of the victim further claimed that apart from the two expulsions, the others faced lesser sanctions including suspensions, workshops or essays. There were no arrests made in the case, attorney Thomas Giuffra added.

Meanwhile, the Cornell statement said “The Cornell Office of Civil Rights and the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards investigated and adjudicated the allegations consistent with university policies.”

Cornell 7 members had another surprising link

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Some of the accused had another surprising link the Cornell Sun reported. Four of them were in the Cornell Rugby Football Club. Former Cornell Chi Phi President Orazio Petito and defendants Matthew Ingalls, Winston Lee and Scott Kretzschmar were on the club's earlier rosters.

While Petito and Kretzschmar appeared on the club’s 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 rosters, Ingalls and Lee appeared on the club’s 2023-24 roster.

Ingalls, Lee and Kretschmar were accused of criminal sexual acts as per the lawsuit and Petito was accused of “breaching his duty to supervise and maintain” Cornell’s Chi Phi chapter.

The Cornell rugby club said “players who were known to be connected with the alleged events were permanently removed from the team and alumni network as soon as their affiliation with the incident was established,” as per the publication.