Cory Booker family: All about his mother Carolyn and father Cary

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey made history by delivering the longest speech in Senate history, holding the floor for over 24 hours. The 55-year-old lawmaker gave an impassioned speech in protest of President Donald Trump administration's policies. He broke the previous record set by South Carolina's Strom Thurmond, who filibustered for 24 hours and 18 minutes against the Civil Rights Act of 1957, AP reported. Cory Booker's mother, Carolyn, and father, Cary, were among the first Black executives at IBM.(AP)

A Closer Look at Cory Booker's Family

Cory Booker grew up in Harrington Park, New Jersey. His mother, Carolyn Rose, and father, Cary Alfred Booker, were among the first Black executives at IBM. Cary Booker passed away in 2013 at 73 after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's disease. He suffered a stroke while living in Las Vegas with his wife.

Born on December 10, 1936, Cary was raised by a single mother and her large extended family in Hendersonville, North Carolina. After completing his education, he relocated to Washington, D.C., where he met Carolyn. Both were working at IBM. They later became actively involved in the Civil Rights Movement after moving to New Jersey in 1969. Following the birth of their second son, Cary was promoted to IBM’s New York office, while Carolyn took a position in White Plains, New York. He and Carolyn were married for 49 years.

“Mayor Booker’s father was an inspiration to him and someone the mayor has often credited with being a principal reason for him entering public service,” city spokesman James Allen said in a statement to NJ.com at the time of Cary's demise.

Senator Cory Booker has two brothers: John Taylor and Cary Booker II. He is not married but was in a relationship with actress Rosario Dawson from 2018 until 2022.