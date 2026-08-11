Could Elizabeth Waddell be somewhere on land or on a boat? Husband weighs in, ‘It is exceedingly strange that…’

The husband of 44-year-old Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Waddell has revealed whether he thinks his missing wife may be somewhere on land or on a boat. A search is underway after the North Carolina woman mysteriously disappeared while visiting the Caribbean island nation of Grenada.

Could Elizabeth Waddell be somewhere on land or on a boat? Husband weighs in (Royal Grenada Police Force)

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Elizabeth went missing while staying at the white sand beach resort neighborhood of Grand Anse in the capital of St. George’s, the Royal Grenada Police Force said Thursday, July 23.

Could Elizabeth Waddell be somewhere on land or on a boat?

Elizabeth’s husband, Cailen Waddell, provided details on his site findliz.com.

He wrote, addressing whether Elizabeth could be somewhere on land, “Absolutely - if she swam out into the bay (which I just don’t understand her doing or being able to do) she could have swum back. The question then becomes - well, where did she go? Why is she still missing? The coastline was searched by boat and drone in the area of her disappearance and she hasn’t shown up. Canine teams searched the beach, though scent can be difficult with the ocean as I understand it. We also searched in Mount Harmon National Park to the east and several other wooded areas.”

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“If she is on the island - it is exceedingly strange that she hasn’t attempted to contact anyone. Liz is a free spirit, I can see her making friends and hanging out with people for an afternoon and showing up late in the day sunburnt and having had a great time. I can’t see her disappearing for 2 weeks. It makes this scenario feel unlikely, but in the realm of possibility,” he added.

Cailen then revealed whether he believes his wife may be on a boat.

“Again, absolutely she could. There are lots of private boats coming and going from Grenada, but there is absolutely no evidence of this. The coast guard and immigration checked anchored boats in the area in case she got tired swimming and took a break on one. I also can’t see her just going off with someone,” he said.

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Cailen also said that “drowning may be the most likely scenario.” He added that investigators have found no evidence that his wife intended to disappear. He said that her journal had plans for the future with him and their daughter, which makes her family believe she could not have left voluntarily.

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Concerning surveillance footage previously revealed the last moments of Elizabeth before she went missing. Elizabeth, a physical therapist from Cary, North Carolina, went missing on July 22 while staying with a female friend at the resort. Royal Grenada Police Force Commissioner of Police, Randy Connaught, told a briefing Tuesday, July 28, that CCTV video that cops saw showed Elizabeth getting into the sea at around 11:51 am, and was seen swimming beneath a jetty just 13 minutes later.

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“Ms Waddell was not seen on surveillance footage returning from the water,” Connaught said. “Investigators have also received several eyewitness accounts indicating that she was swimming in the open water.”

Waddell is said to be about 5 feet tall. She is of medium build and has short blonde hair.