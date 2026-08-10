Courtney Clenney: 5 things to know as OnlyFans model sentenced to six years for killing her boyfriend in Miami

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, who admitted guilt to manslaughter in the deadly stabbing of her boyfriend at their Miami condominium, has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Courtney Clenney, 30, was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at their Miami home. (AP)

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Clenney, 30, had been inside the prison since April 2022 and accepted a plea agreement on Monday after facing charges of second-degree murder in the death of her estraged boyfriend Christian Obumseli, 27.

The former OnlyFans model, recognized online as Courtney Tailor, was granted credit for the time she has served over the past four years.

Courtney Clenney gets six-year sentence for boyfriend's stabbing: 5 things to know

Without any makeup and with disheveled hair, Clenney, 30, donned an orange jumpsuit, presenting a stark contrast to her typical glamorous look. “She is taking criminal responsibility for her action; the state is willing to accept her plea,” stated Miami-Dade prosecutor Shawn Abuhoff in court after Judge Andrea Ricker Wolfson inquired about the state's stance. Clenney was additionally sentenced to five years of probation, which could result in a 30-year prison term if she fails to comply. Christian's mother spoke to the courtroom following the sentencing, stating: “There is simply too much pain to put on paper. Four years later there are still nights when I cannot sleep. I do not want Christian to be remembered only for how he died.” “Christian was my son, everyone who knew Christian can attest that he was kindhearted, compassionate, friendly and respectful,” she added, as per Daily Mail. As Clenney spoke to the courtroom, she was observed dabbing her eyes with a tissue to wipe away tears.

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{{^usCountry}} Bodycam footage showing the model, bloodied shortly after the stabbing of Obumseli, garnered widespread media attention, as she asserted that she had thrown a knife at him in self-defense, believing her life was in danger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bodycam footage showing the model, bloodied shortly after the stabbing of Obumseli, garnered widespread media attention, as she asserted that she had thrown a knife at him in self-defense, believing her life was in danger. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's what Courtney Clenney said

Clenney asserted that she did not have the intention to kill him. In the recorded footage, she was observed on the floor crying out, “baby, baby, baby, wake up.”

While speaking with the police as paramedics attempted to assist Obumseli, she expressed her fear, stating, “I'm terrified of him' and 'I was so scared," as shown in the footage.

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Clenney claimed that she was involved in an abusive relationship with Obumseli and insisted that text messages and witness statements would demonstrate her fear for her life.

The model, who had previously gone by the name Courtney Tailor on social media platforms such as Instagram and OnlyFans, submitted court documents earlier this month requesting that jurors take into account the defense's perspective on the relationship between Clenney and Obumseli in this case.