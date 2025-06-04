‘Crazy plane lady’ Tiffany Gomas announces new career move after viral meltdown

Tiffany Gomas, who went viral for having a meltdown on a plane in 2023, has announced a new career move. The 40-year-old, who earned the nickname “crazy plane lady,” took to X on Tuesday to announce that she is going to be a content creator for Passes, according to TMZ. Tiffany Gomas, who went viral for her rant on an American Airlines flight(knuckelslawncare/TikTok)

Tiffany Gomas, the ‘crazy plane lady’ announces new career move

“I told y’all that mf wasn’t real… but this is… Relaunching now on Passes Come chat with me here and I’ll answer all your questions!!” Gomas tweeted, referencing her caught-on-camera rant. Prior to the announcement, Gomas had been rumoured to have joined OnlyFans, which features adult content.

While her fans would still have to subscribe to get access to her exclusive content, Passes forbids explicit media, per the outlet. Gomas' account features behind-the-scenes looks at “my chaos: work, workouts, pups, sports, shoes, & fits.”

“Thanks for flying with me,” she added in her Passes bio, giving a nod to her infamous tirade. In 2023, Gomas made headlines for causing hours of delay on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando. Her concerning behaviour was filmed by a fellow passenger and shared online.

In the since-viral clip, Gomas can be heard yelling, “I’m telling you, I’m getting the f–k off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f–k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it.” “I don’t give two f–ks, but I am telling you right now – that motherf–ker back there is NOT real.”

Months after the incident, Gomas dispelled rumours that she saw something supernatural on the plane. During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, she explained, “So, it was just like, you had an argument with some guy on the plane and then as you’re leaving, you’re like, ‘That motherf----- is not real.”