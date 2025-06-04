Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Crazy plane lady’ Tiffany Gomas announces new career move after viral meltdown

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 04, 2025 06:40 PM IST

Tiffany Gomas, infamous for her 2023 plane meltdown, is launching a content creation career, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of her life

Tiffany Gomas, who went viral for having a meltdown on a plane in 2023, has announced a new career move. The 40-year-old, who earned the nickname “crazy plane lady,” took to X on Tuesday to announce that she is going to be a content creator for Passes, according to TMZ.

Tiffany Gomas, who went viral for her rant on an American Airlines flight(knuckelslawncare/TikTok)
Tiffany Gomas, who went viral for her rant on an American Airlines flight(knuckelslawncare/TikTok)

Tiffany Gomas, the ‘crazy plane lady’ announces new career move

“I told y’all that mf wasn’t real… but this is… Relaunching now on Passes Come chat with me here and I’ll answer all your questions!!” Gomas tweeted, referencing her caught-on-camera rant. Prior to the announcement, Gomas had been rumoured to have joined OnlyFans, which features adult content. 

While her fans would still have to subscribe to get access to her exclusive content, Passes forbids explicit media, per the outlet. Gomas' account features behind-the-scenes looks at “my chaos: work, workouts, pups, sports, shoes, & fits.” 

“Thanks for flying with me,” she added in her Passes bio, giving a nod to her infamous tirade. In 2023, Gomas made headlines for causing hours of delay on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando. Her concerning behaviour was filmed by a fellow passenger and shared online.

In the since-viral clip, Gomas can be heard yelling, “I’m telling you, I’m getting the f–k off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f–k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it.” “I don’t give two f–ks, but I am telling you right now – that motherf–ker back there is NOT real.”

Months after the incident, Gomas dispelled rumours that she saw something supernatural on the plane. During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, she explained, “So, it was just like, you had an argument with some guy on the plane and then as you’re leaving, you’re like, ‘That motherf----- is not real.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / ‘Crazy plane lady’ Tiffany Gomas announces new career move after viral meltdown
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On