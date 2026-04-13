'Cringe Kamala strikes again': Harris' botched Trump 'mob boss' impression goes viral after 2028 hint

Former presidential candidate Kamala Harris has come under fire after a video of her attempting to imitate President Donald Trump went viral. The remarks were made during a public appearance at the National Action Network convention in New York, where Harris was addressing Trump’s foreign policy.

Kamala Harris is criticized for her Trump impersonation at a New York event, which detracted from her points on foreign policy. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon(REUTERS)

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During her interview, Harris attempted to portray Trump as a “mob boss,” using exaggerated speech and tone. According to the New York Post, the impression received little reaction from the audience and has drawn backlash online.

Read more: Why Kamala Harris's ‘great fighter’ remark for Eric Swalwell has surfaced

“Total Cringe” impression of Donald Trump

The clip spread rapidly across platforms, with MAGA critics describing the impersonation as “cringeworthy” and among the “worst” impressions.

According to reports from the New York Post and Radar Online, Harris used the impression while criticising Trump’s approach to global alliances, suggesting he treats foreign policy like dividing territory among powers.

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{{^usCountry}} Harris said, “The way that he's thinking of foreign policy, it seems, is when he talks about America first, it's to withdraw from these relationships and these connections, and then he [Trump] kind of acts like a mob boss.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harris said, “The way that he's thinking of foreign policy, it seems, is when he talks about America first, it's to withdraw from these relationships and these connections, and then he [Trump] kind of acts like a mob boss.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, her delivery of the impression she does next overshadowed the substance of her remarks, becoming the focal point of public discussion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, her delivery of the impression she does next overshadowed the substance of her remarks, becoming the focal point of public discussion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She mocked and impersonated Trump and said, “Well, you know, you take Eastern Europe, and I’ll take the Western Hemisphere.” She continued after a laugh, “And then you over there, you get Asia, and we’ll just divide it up.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She mocked and impersonated Trump and said, “Well, you know, you take Eastern Europe, and I’ll take the Western Hemisphere.” She continued after a laugh, “And then you over there, you get Asia, and we’ll just divide it up.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Podcaster Benny Johnson wrote on X, “Kamala Harris' 'Trump Impersonation' is the worst thing I have ever seen. Total cringe.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Podcaster Benny Johnson wrote on X, “Kamala Harris' 'Trump Impersonation' is the worst thing I have ever seen. Total cringe.” {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: Why Kamala Harris is considering a 2028 presidential run - 5 points

Political context and 2028 speculation

The controversy also arrives at a time when Harris has hinted at a potential political comeback. At the same event, she said she “might” consider running for president in 2028.

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When asked about her candidacy in the 2028 presidential elections, Harris said, “I might. I might. I’m thinking about it. I’m thinking about it.”

According to an earlier CNN report, Harris is also scheduled to attend Democratic Party rallies in four Southern states this month.

In an August 2025 interview with CBS's Stephen Colbert, Harris stated that she did not "want to go back in the system," but later that year, she gave the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg a hint that she would run for president again by saying, “I am not done.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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