Crossroads Church: Shooting reports inside church spark fears; first details from Madison Road, Cincinnati

A possible shooting was reported inside the Crossroads Church Oakley at 3500 Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, on Tuesday.

View of the Crossroads Church(Crossroads Church)

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Eric Deters, who ran for Kentucky Governor on a Republican Party ticket, shared the news of the shooting. “Shooting inside Crossroads Church in Madison Rd in Cincy,” he wrote. The same news was shared from his podcast page.

A person also shared a scanner report screenshot indicating a shooting had taken place in the area.

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{{^usCountry}} A Georgetown, Ohio resident also posted “Shooting inside Crossroads Church in Madison Rd in Cincy.” Another unverified page on Facebook posted the same “Crossroads Church Shooting: Two Died, Gunfire at Crossroads Church Oakley in Cincinnati, OH.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Georgetown, Ohio resident also posted “Shooting inside Crossroads Church in Madison Rd in Cincy.” Another unverified page on Facebook posted the same “Crossroads Church Shooting: Two Died, Gunfire at Crossroads Church Oakley in Cincinnati, OH.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, there is no official confirmation of a shooting at the Crossroads church. The Cincinnati Police Department are yet to comment on the matter. Crossroads Church: Reactions to possible shooting reports {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, there is no official confirmation of a shooting at the Crossroads church. The Cincinnati Police Department are yet to comment on the matter. Crossroads Church: Reactions to possible shooting reports {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several people reacted to reports of a possible shooting at the Crossroads Church in Cincinnati. “I did read where a couple of people were stopped trying to bring guns into an Oakley theater but no shooting,” one person remarked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people reacted to reports of a possible shooting at the Crossroads Church in Cincinnati. “I did read where a couple of people were stopped trying to bring guns into an Oakley theater but no shooting,” one person remarked. {{/usCountry}}

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Another noted “Awful and very sad.” Yet another person remarked “It was cinemark theater but don’t think any shots were fired.” A person also shared that they stopped going to Crossroads Church after a while. “I stopped going to crossroads as soon as they started preaching about race..that crossed the line in my book.”

Another person remarked “We were just walking past there a half an hour ago.”

What happened at Cinemark?

While the reports of the shooting at Crossroads Church remain unconfirmed, the incident at Cinemark Theatre, which is nearby did take place. As per KOMO News, a local outlet, the Cincinnati Police are now trying to identify some people who they said tried to bring rifles into a movie hall. As per cops, several such armed individuals tried to enter Cinemark on May 3. Cops are trying to identify the people from surveillance photos, the report added.

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The theatre is about a mile away from the church, which led many to believe that perhaps the incident at the theatre was being mentioned as a possible shooting at the church on unverified social media pages.

Crossroads Church reportedly beefed security last year

Last year, churches in the Greater Cincinnati area reportedly beefed up security amid a spate of violence in public places. Among these was the Crossroads Church. Erin Caproni, the spokesperson told WLWT “For Crossroads, safety has always been a really big priority and something we thought about from the beginning.”

As per the publication, the Crossroads Church makes use of state-of-the-art technology, which includes cross-coverage cameras to eliminate blind spots, constant monitoring and uniformed police officers on duty during services.

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Caproni further said “We have iterated things over time and the way we do things over time. We're always trying to be proactive, not reactive to whatever's happening in the world.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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