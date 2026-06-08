Cuba earthquake tremors rattle Florida, felt in Miami, Orlando, Fort Myers, Naples and Sarasota

A powerful earthquake struck Cuba on Monday afternoon, with tremors felt across parts of Florida. Residents in Miami, Orlando, Fort Myers, Naples and Sarasota reported experiencing shaking.

Cuba earthquake

Earthquake in Cuba(Unsplash - representational image)

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According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck near Mantua, Cuba, at 2 p.m. EDT on Monday. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Tremors felt across Florida

The earthquake's impact extended beyond Cuba, with residents across several Florida cities reporting mild shaking.

VolcanoDiscovery, a website that tracks earthquakes in real time, received numerous reports from Florida residents who felt the tremors.

A resident of Winter Park said they were sitting at a computer in an office when they noticed their chair moving from side to side.

“Sitting at the computer in an office. I noticed it when my chair rolled from side to side. I felt like I lost my balance although I was sitting."

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{{^usCountry}} In Sarasota, one resident reported feeling their desk and door shake while on the top floor of a three-story building. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Sarasota, one resident reported feeling their desk and door shake while on the top floor of a three-story building. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Was on the top floor of a three floor unit when my desk and door starting shaking mildly. Lasted about a minute or so." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Was on the top floor of a three floor unit when my desk and door starting shaking mildly. Lasted about a minute or so." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another Sarasota resident added, "Lying on the bed, movement side to side. Husband in his office next room came in and said what TH was that. He felt it in his chair." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another Sarasota resident added, "Lying on the bed, movement side to side. Husband in his office next room came in and said what TH was that. He felt it in his chair." {{/usCountry}}

I just felt an earthquake in Florida… what in the world — Max Velocity (@MaxVelocityWX) June 8, 2026

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Meanwhile, a resident of Apollo Beach said they noticed ripples in a bathtub and vibrations in nearby objects.

"Sitting in a chair next to a bathtub full of water. Felt the chair shaking, water rippling in the tub. Stanley Tumbler sitting on the corner of the tub was visibly vibrating."

Also Read: Building collapses, students swing amid tremors: Terrifying visuals of Philippines earthquake

No immediate reports of significant damage or injuries were reported in Florida following the earthquake.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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