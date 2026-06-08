Cuba earthquake tremors rattle Florida, felt in Miami, Orlando, Fort Myers, Naples and Sarasota
A powerful earthquake near Cuba sent tremors across parts of Florida, with residents reporting shaking in Miami, Orlando, Fort Myers, Naples and Sarasota.
A powerful earthquake struck Cuba on Monday afternoon, with tremors felt across parts of Florida. Residents in Miami, Orlando, Fort Myers, Naples and Sarasota reported experiencing shaking.
Cuba earthquake
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck near Mantua, Cuba, at 2 p.m. EDT on Monday. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).
Tremors felt across Florida
The earthquake's impact extended beyond Cuba, with residents across several Florida cities reporting mild shaking.
VolcanoDiscovery, a website that tracks earthquakes in real time, received numerous reports from Florida residents who felt the tremors.
A resident of Winter Park said they were sitting at a computer in an office when they noticed their chair moving from side to side.
“Sitting at the computer in an office. I noticed it when my chair rolled from side to side. I felt like I lost my balance although I was sitting."
In Sarasota, one resident reported feeling their desk and door shake while on the top floor of a three-story building.{{/usCountry}}
In Sarasota, one resident reported feeling their desk and door shake while on the top floor of a three-story building.{{/usCountry}}
"Was on the top floor of a three floor unit when my desk and door starting shaking mildly. Lasted about a minute or so."{{/usCountry}}
"Was on the top floor of a three floor unit when my desk and door starting shaking mildly. Lasted about a minute or so."{{/usCountry}}
Another Sarasota resident added, "Lying on the bed, movement side to side. Husband in his office next room came in and said what TH was that. He felt it in his chair."{{/usCountry}}
Another Sarasota resident added, "Lying on the bed, movement side to side. Husband in his office next room came in and said what TH was that. He felt it in his chair."{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, a resident of Apollo Beach said they noticed ripples in a bathtub and vibrations in nearby objects.
"Sitting in a chair next to a bathtub full of water. Felt the chair shaking, water rippling in the tub. Stanley Tumbler sitting on the corner of the tub was visibly vibrating."
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No immediate reports of significant damage or injuries were reported in Florida following the earthquake.