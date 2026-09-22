Cuban, Iranian delegations walk out during Trump’s UNGA speech: ‘Will not allow…’

Representatives from two nations - Iran and Cuba - departed during President Donald Trump's address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proceedings on Tuesday.

As Trump spoke at UNGA about military operations in Iran, the Iranian delegation left early, followed by Cuba's representatives after he criticized their government. (REUTERS)

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As Trump commenced his account of the preceding six months of intermittent military operations directed toward Iran, the Iranian delegation initiated their departure, leaving only a single representative in attendance.

Trump's UN speech triggers departure of Iran and Cuba representatives

"I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before?" Trump stated. “Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”

Deep Dive Why did the Iranian delegation leave during Trump's UNGA speech? The Iranian delegation departed during Trump's speech as he discussed military operations against Iran, leading to dissatisfaction among its members. What did Trump say about Cuba during his UNGA address? Trump characterized Cuba as a 'failed state' and stated that his administration seeks a fundamental change in the situation there. What conditions did Iran set for reopening the Strait of Hormuz? Iran offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States eases military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports.

The POTUS continued: "Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations? But I believe we'll make a deal right after the election."

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{{^usCountry}} Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were present in New York for the annual assembly. However, they were absent from the General Assembly chamber during Trump's address. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were present in New York for the annual assembly. However, they were absent from the General Assembly chamber during Trump's address. {{/usCountry}}

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In their stead, junior-level personnel and official representatives occupied the designated seating, departing approximately ten minutes after the commencement of US President's remarks.

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Also Read: Watch: Trump berates CNN at UNGA amid WH ban, tells Kaitlan Collins 'You shouldn't be...'

Trump rails against Havana

Subsequently, Cuba's delegation withdrew from the proceedings when the Trump characterized the nation as a failed state and proclaimed that "freedom" would be forthcoming.

"My administration is also seeking a fundamental change in the situation in Cuba, where the communist regime is under great pressure-the biggest pressure they've ever been under. It's an absolutely failed State," Trump stated.

"Marco Rubio is handling [the] negotiation. He's deep into negotiations with Cuba. Let's see what happens," he added. "Will not allow a haven for foreign adversaries to threaten America on our own doorstep."

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