Culver City fire: Blaze reported near Livonia avenue - What we know

A large fire has reportedly broken out in Culver City, California, near Livonia Avenue, close to the intersection of Washington Boulevard and South Robertson Boulevard. Multiple fire trucks are on the scene as crews work to contain the blaze. A large fire has reportedly broken out in Culver City, California.(UnSplash)

While authorities have not yet released an official statement, social media posts suggest the fire may have originated at an auto repair shop.

One witness reported on Facebook, “Large fire Culver City corner of Washington and Robertson.”

Another wrote on Reddit, “It's a structure fire on Livonia avenue, seems to be an auto repair shop. They have a firetruck on the 10 now as the building is right adjacent to the freeway foliage.”

Another witness reported, “I'm on Robertson and Venice and something is blowing up!”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information