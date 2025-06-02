Mass shooting in North Carolina: 1 dead, 11 injured after dozens of shots fired

At least 80 shots were fired in a North Carolina neighbourhood early Sunday, leaving one person dead and 12 others injured during what authorities said was a house party. In this image taken from WSOC video, various police vehicles gather outside a community after a mass shooting, Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Hickory, a city in Catawba County, N.C. (WSOC via AP)

The Catawba County sheriff's office confirmed that the gunfire broke out around 12.45 am in the city of Hickory. “There was more than one shooter,” officials said.

One victim remains in critical condition while 10 others have been hospitalised with serious injuries, authorities said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department are leading the investigation into the shooting, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. No names or ages of the victims have yet been released.

According to WSOC-TV, investigators believe as many as 100 people were at the party when gunfire erupted. Witnesses said that many attendees were high school students from the area. As shots rang out, people reportedly ducked for cover and fled in panic.

“This happened in a typically quiet residential area,” said Major Aaron Turk of the sheriff’s office during a news conference.

Governor of North Carolina Josh Stein wrote on X, “Anna and I were heartbroken to learn of the early morning mass shooting in Catawba County and are praying for the victims and their families. I have spoken with Sheriff Brown to offer support to make sure the public is safe and the perpetrator is brought to justice.”