Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mass shooting in North Carolina: 1 dead, 11 injured after dozens of shots fired

ByHT News Desk
Jun 02, 2025 02:44 AM IST

Investigators say about 100 people were at the party when gunfire broke out. Witnesses said many were local high schoolers who fled in panic.

At least 80 shots were fired in a North Carolina neighbourhood early Sunday, leaving one person dead and 12 others injured during what authorities said was a house party.

In this image taken from WSOC video, various police vehicles gather outside a community after a mass shooting, Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Hickory, a city in Catawba County, N.C. (WSOC via AP)
In this image taken from WSOC video, various police vehicles gather outside a community after a mass shooting, Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Hickory, a city in Catawba County, N.C. (WSOC via AP)

The Catawba County sheriff's office confirmed that the gunfire broke out around 12.45 am in the city of Hickory. “There was more than one shooter,” officials said.

One victim remains in critical condition while 10 others have been hospitalised with serious injuries, authorities said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department are leading the investigation into the shooting, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. No names or ages of the victims have yet been released.

According to WSOC-TV, investigators believe as many as 100 people were at the party when gunfire erupted. Witnesses said that many attendees were high school students from the area. As shots rang out, people reportedly ducked for cover and fled in panic.

“This happened in a typically quiet residential area,” said Major Aaron Turk of the sheriff’s office during a news conference.

Governor of North Carolina Josh Stein wrote on X, “Anna and I were heartbroken to learn of the early morning mass shooting in Catawba County and are praying for the victims and their families. I have spoken with Sheriff Brown to offer support to make sure the public is safe and the perpetrator is brought to justice.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / Mass shooting in North Carolina: 1 dead, 11 injured after dozens of shots fired
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On