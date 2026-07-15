Federal and state health officials are investigating the fast food chain following the display of signs at Taco Bell locations in the Detroit area, stating they were "currently unable to sell Lettuce, Cilantro Onion, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole due to a nationwide recall, two unnamed sources informed the Washington Post.

Taco Bell has temporarily removed certain ingredients from select restaurants during a cyclosporiasis outbreak investigation. (Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a statement to Bloomberg, Taco Bell mentioned that it has “temporarily and voluntarily” removed certain unspecified ingredients from select restaurants while officials assess the outbreak's causes, emphasizing that it will "continue to closely monitor the situation and follow the guidance of public health authorities."

As of now, no specific produce grower or supplier has been pinpointed as the origin of the cyclosporiasis outbreak, and Taco Bell has not provided further details regarding the signs or the rationale behind executives' belief that their produce might be implicated.

According to sources cited by the Post, while some of the ill patients said they had dined at Taco Bell, others did not, implying that the fast-food chain may not be the exclusive source of the foodborne pathogen's spread.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Michigan has reported more cases of illness than any other state, including numerous patients requiring hospitalization. Health officials in Michigan stated on Monday that they suspect the outbreak is associated with leafy lettuce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Michigan has reported more cases of illness than any other state, including numerous patients requiring hospitalization. Health officials in Michigan stated on Monday that they suspect the outbreak is associated with leafy lettuce. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

On Tuesday, the CDC revealed that there are more than 5,000 unconfirmed cases of the illness reported across 34 states.

Also Read: What is cyclosporiasis? ‘Explosive’ parasitic infection outbreak spreading across US; Check symptoms, treatment, map

McDonald’s and 2018 cyclospora outbreak

Foodborne illness outbreaks can have a substantial effect on the stock market for restaurants. For instance, McDonald’s was scrutinized during a cyclospora outbreak related to salads in 2018, while Chipotle Mexican Grill dealt with multiple severe E. coli and norovirus outbreaks across several U.S. states, which negatively impacted the company’s sales and stock prices.

What is Cyclosporiasis?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal disease caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. It affects individuals who consume food or water contaminated with this parasite, leading to weeks of severe bowel movements, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While cyclosporiasis is generally not fatal or life-threatening, some people may require hospitalization to manage their symptoms. Treatment typically involves a combination of antibiotics.

What is the current situation regarding cyclosporiasis?

In recent weeks, thousands of individuals across the nation have fallen ill due to cyclosporiasis, prompting state and federal health agencies to investigate the origins of these outbreaks.

The ongoing outbreak in the US, which commenced on May 1, is primarily concentrated in Michigan, although Ohio and New York have also recorded significant case numbers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As of July 13, the health agency reports that infections nationwide have led to 141 hospitalizations, with no fatalities recorded.

In Michigan alone, over 2,600 cases have been documented, while Ohio has reported more than 500 cases, and New York, primarily in New York City, has seen nearly 400 cases.

Federal authorities have said that the actual number of cyclosporiasis cases may be underestimated, as many people do not seek medical assistance for recovery. Although officials have not been able to identify the precise source or sources of this outbreak, it has been associated with contaminated fresh produce, with Michigan officials specifically highlighting lettuce and bagged salad greens.