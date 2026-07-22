D4vd case: Did singer buy tickets for Celeste Rivas to Texas and London? Fresh evidence emerges at hearing

Singer D4vd's case returned to the headlines on July 21, Tuesday, as he appeared in court in Los Angeles, California, for his preliminary hearing on charges of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez in April 2025.

In this courtroom sketch, David Anthony Burke, who is known as D4vd, is seen in court Tuesday, July 21, in Los Angeles. (Bill Robles via AP) (AP Photo/Bill Robles)

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While the singer has maintained that he did not know Celeste Rivas, detectives at Day 1 of the hearing said that he bought tickets for himself and the 14-year-old to Texas and London, UK. But that was just a fraction of a series of "gruesome" evidence presented at the hearing Tuesday.

Detectives and homicide investigators appeared before the judge inside the courtroom and shared a series of photos of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body after it was found inside the trunk of an abandoned Tesla at a parking lot in Los Angeles.

Hernandez's body was found by LAPD officers on September 8, several months after her murder, which the LAPD said occurred on April 23, 2025. The investigation continued for several months before murder charges were brought against the 21-year-old musician in April this year.

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{{^usCountry}} D4vd (pronounced David), real name is David Burke, has pleaded not guilty. A trial date for the 21-year-old has not been set yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} D4vd (pronounced David), real name is David Burke, has pleaded not guilty. A trial date for the 21-year-old has not been set yet. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Singer D4vd pleads not guilty to murder in death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez

Detectives Claim D4vd Bought Tickets For Hernandez

LAPD detectives testifying at the preliminary hearing on Tuesday said that their probe has revealed that D4vd bought plane tickets for himself and Celeste Rivas Hernandez to Texas and London. Brian Entin, News Nation journalist, reported that LAPD found the tickets while executing a search at his residence.

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Entin said that along with tickets, an unopened Amazon box was found, which was purchased by D4vd under the alias of Victoria Mendez. Inside the box was a mini crematorium, inside which anything can be burned to ashes.

These evidence, especially the tickets, have become critical pieces of evidence is establishing the link between Hernandez and D4vd.

Also read: Pop vocalist D4vd faces evidentiary hearing in murder of teenage girl

Horrific Details Of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Body

Brian Entin also provided details during the break after the first session. It is a closed-door hearing and no live tweeting or broadcast is allowed. Entin said Hernandez was found with her limbs severed; fingers cut and face unrecognizable - all inside different trash bags.

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"We knew that it was going to be gruesome, and a lot of details we had not heard about yet, and it was," Entin said. "They have been showing pictures of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body.