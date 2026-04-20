D4vd case update: Key gap in Blair Berk's legal experience could go against singer, report reveals

Singer D4vd, whose real name is Anthony David Burke, was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday (April 16) in relation to the death of 16-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. As of now, no charges have been filed against the 21-year-old singer.

Singer-songwriter, David Burke aka D4vd sits in artist space at Coachella music festival on April 18, 2025.(AP)

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However, he had put up a strong team of attorneys to defend him soon after he was made a part of a grand jury investigation in Los Angeles. It includes high-profile celebrity Hollywood attorney, Blair Berk, who has represented stars like Harvey Weinstein, Kanye West, Lindsey Lohan, and Britney Spears, among others. While Berk is leading the defense, she will be joined by Marilyn Bednarski, who has extensive jury experience.

However, there are concerns that an experience gap in Blair Berk's legal career could go against D4vd despite the fact that Berk has previously represented many celebrities.

D4v is expected to be produced at the office of District Attorney Nathan Hochman on Monday. He is currently in prison.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: D4vd arrest: Old Instagram posts resurface amid Celeste Rivas murder case; ‘suffer in worst ways’ Report Flags Key Experience Gap In Blair Berk's Career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: D4vd arrest: Old Instagram posts resurface amid Celeste Rivas murder case; ‘suffer in worst ways’ Report Flags Key Experience Gap In Blair Berk's Career {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite representing several celebrities in high-profile cases, Blair Berk has very little experience in defending murder suspects, the New York Post reports. The outlet notes that the only notable murder case that Berk defended was the case of Monica Sementilli. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite representing several celebrities in high-profile cases, Blair Berk has very little experience in defending murder suspects, the New York Post reports. The outlet notes that the only notable murder case that Berk defended was the case of Monica Sementilli. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sementilli was charged with the 2017 murder of her hairdresser husband Fabio Sementilli after conspiring with her porn star boyfriend. Monica Sementilli was convicted in April 2025 of first‑degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sementilli was charged with the 2017 murder of her hairdresser husband Fabio Sementilli after conspiring with her porn star boyfriend. Monica Sementilli was convicted in April 2025 of first‑degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. {{/usCountry}}

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Lindsay Lohan and Mel Gibson were represented by Berk in DUI-related and probation cases. She also handled conservatorship matters for Britney Spears, sexual assault charges involving Harvey Weinstein, and a battery investigation for Kanye West.

Also read: Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s father speaks out after D4vd arrest in daughter's chilling murder case

Background Of Celeste Rivas Probe

The death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is one of the most challenging murder cases that the LAPD has dealt with in recent times. Rivas, who was reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, between February and April 2024 was found decomposed at a Hollywood Hills parking lot, inside an abandoned Tesla previously owned by the singer.

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The case has proven challenging for the LAPD, as the state in which the body was found prevented the LA County coroner from accurately identifying the cause of death.

Earlier, D4vd was named as a suspect in the case by the grand jury investigating it. On Thursday, the 21-year-old was taken into custody.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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