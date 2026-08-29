Dalton Ain't Worried and Sako divorce: Major update on West Virginia influencers' social media content

Influencers Dalton Dalton Ain't Worried (Dalton Joseph Memel) and Ntsako Mathivha, also known as Sako, are in the process of getting a divorce and they have decided to allow cameras to continue capturing their lives for their social media platforms, as per TMZ.

Dalton and Sako are undergoing a divorce yet remain committed to their social media content strategy. Court documents outline shared access to accounts and content guidelines.

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Dalton initiated the divorce proceedings against Ntsako, yet the couple, now separated, has consented to keep producing content for their joint social media accounts at a minimum of twice weekly, dedicating no less than four hours for each recording session, stated court documents acquired by TMZ.

The documentation states that they must reach an agreement on the content before filming and coordinate their schedules at least 24 hours in advance.

Dalton Ain't Worried and Ntsako Mathivha divorce update

Additionally, the provisional court order mandates that Dalton and Ntsako provide each other with access to their social media and financial accounts, including any updated login details should either party change a password.

Regarding financial matters in the business, both parties have consented to refrain from making any withdrawals exceeding $500 without obtaining written consent from the other.

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{{^usCountry}} The separated couple has a son who is almost 2 years old and has established a rotating parenting schedule during the ongoing divorce proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The separated couple has a son who is almost 2 years old and has established a rotating parenting schedule during the ongoing divorce proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: When did Dalton Ain't Worried and Sako file for divorce? Creator addresses split rumors amid domestic violence claims

Ntsako Mathivha absent from Memel’s recent videos since July

In previous social media updates, Memel said that he is “trolling the haters” as various allegations against him circulate online. However, in a recent video, he emphasized that the negativity no longer affects him.

“In the past seven days, we’ve only posted those two videos, and we’ve made $46,000 and gotten over 300,000 new followers,” he stated. “And to all of you wannabe content creators making videos trying to make me look bad, that’s more money than you’ll ever see in a year. Two videos.”

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Sako has been significantly missing from Memel's recent videos since July, raising concerns. The couple has collectively garnered millions of followers through their social media presence.

Dalton Joseph Memel's mom's cancer diagnosis amd battle with addiction

On August 8, Memel began to share details regarding his recent challenges in a video. He discussed his battles with addiction and mentioned that his mother had received a cancer diagnosis.

According to arrest records, he faced two charges of domestic violence before being released on a bond of $2,000.

Atlanta Black Star contacted the sheriff's office to obtain the incident report but has yet to receive a response.

On August 11, Memel shared another video, responding to the inquiries raised by his previous video.

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“I tell everybody my mother’s got cancer, she ain’t got long to live, and then I say I got something else going on in my life and I didn’t really speak on that,” Memel said in the new video. “And because I didn’t speak on that, some people now think I’m some kind of domestic violator and that I’m an abuser. All because people started doing some digging and they found out that I was a part of some DV issue back in February.”