Dan Eggen cause of death: Washington Post reporter known for Pulitzer-winning work found dead in home

Dan Eggen, a longtime Washington Post reporter and editor, was found dead in his home in Washington on April 21. Eggen was 61.

Dan Eggen, longtime Washington Post editor and reporter, was found dead in his home.(X/@DanEggenDC)

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During his time with the Post, he worked on three Pulitzer-winning projects and helped shape the publication's coverage of the White House, Congress, and Presidential politics, the Post shared while breaking the news of his demise.

Several media professionals expressed condolences at the news of Eggen's passing. “Absolutely horrible news. I never worked with Dan Eggen but I sure as hell knew his byline. One of the all-time greats gone far too soon,” Andrew Feinberg of The Independent wrote. Abby D. Phillip of CNN shared “Ugh. This is so awful. Rest in peace Dan. A great editor and colleague.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ed O'Keefe of CBS News also shared his emotions, saying “I’m heartbroken by the death of one of my former @washingtonpost editors @DanEggenDC, who steered our coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign. His infectious delight at every twist and turn, his knack for nailing the “so what” of every story, and his pursuit of even more colorful, unique detail made my work and that of dozens of colleagues stronger. Before editing, he wrote definitive stories on the early hours and days of the 9/11 attacks.” Dan Eggen cause of death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ed O'Keefe of CBS News also shared his emotions, saying “I’m heartbroken by the death of one of my former @washingtonpost editors @DanEggenDC, who steered our coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign. His infectious delight at every twist and turn, his knack for nailing the “so what” of every story, and his pursuit of even more colorful, unique detail made my work and that of dozens of colleagues stronger. Before editing, he wrote definitive stories on the early hours and days of the 9/11 attacks.” Dan Eggen cause of death {{/usCountry}}

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Eggen's death was confirmed by former wife Stephanie Armour. A cause of death is not yet known and will only become clear after autopsy. However, authorities have reportedly indicated to the family that they do not suspect there was any violence or foul play involved in the matter.

Who was Dan Eggen?

Eggen's own Washington Post bio reads “Dan Eggen has worked at The Washington Post since 1997, when he started as a Metro reporter based in Northern Virginia. He joined the National desk in 2001 to cover the Justice Department and national security issues. He was assigned to the White House to cover the end of the George W. Bush administration in 2008, and wrote about lobbying, campaign finance and the role of money in politics starting in 2009. He moved to editing in 2013, serving in coming years as White House editor, campaign editor and Washington editor. He was named Senior Politics Editor in 2022. As a reporter, Eggen was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize for national reporting in 2002, and was also part of a Pulitzer finalist entry in 2005. In 2021, he was part of the editing team on ‘The Attack: Before, During and After’ and other stories about the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol; the coverage earned The Post the Pulitzer Price for Public Service in 2022.”

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Eggen was among hundreds of Post journalists laid off in February. He was reportedly looking forward to joining NOTUS – the Washington news organization being rebranded as The Star.

Post executive editor Matt Murray said of Eggen “A sharp editor with a keen story sense, Dan was involved in hiring, editing and mentoring dozens of politics writers across the years.” NOTUS, which was set to be his workplace, issued a statement saying “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Dan Eggen, a Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist and longtime veteran of The Washington Post who was set to join our staff this spring. He was a legend in our industry and a mentor to many. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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