Dangers of derma fillers: Woman's nose ‘melts off’ after filler injection

Krysta Carson, 52, who has been married to Redd Gill, 42 decided to get face filler to hide her ‘ageing’ smile as she was recently getting mistaken for her husband's mother rather than his wife.

Krysta blames a ‘clumsy’ injection using too much filler into a major blood vessel for causing the flesh of her nose to ‘melt off.’

However, two weeks after the procedure she took to TikTok to warn others about the dangers of derma derma fillers.

The 52-year-old who has been getting fillers in her smile lines since 2016, described this time as the only account when things took the wrong turn. She explains it as ‘terrifying’ when a vascular occlusion caused the skin inside her mouth, nose and around her left nostril to fall off after becoming necrotic - meaning a localised area of tissue died.

What she was left with was a black ‘rotted’ nostril that could be moved around as it was no longer attached to her face. The disfigurement damaged her 30-year career as a model and singer, due to which she “lost her will to live.”

Sharing her Botox journey on TikTok Krysta said: “I had been having Botox since the 90s and loved that and had amazing results.”

"My husband is 10 years younger than me and after he joined me here [in Seattle], in a period of about two weeks I got mistaken for his mother three times."

"I don't know if it was my neck or my cheek or what was giving away the difference in our ages, but I needed to do something about this. I sought out filler in 2015. I felt like I was really safe and in really good hands so I signed the consent form, which just had some warnings about bruising and swelling and a risk of infection. I didn't see anything else that concerned me at all."

It was in 2020 when she went for her routine filler session before a wedding gig when things went wrong. The injection she got left her permanently disfigured. "When I got home that day [October 12 2020] I started feeling a strange numbing, tingling sensation. And it [my face] started getting really swollen and I started slurring my words."

She described the horrifying experience as: "It was getting progressively worse. In the morning I called the doctor's office and they said to come in right away. The doctor examined me and then left the room and came back looking very nervous. He told me he hit a blood vessel."

"I was terrified and confused and just did whatever they suggested and waited for more information when I would go back to the office every day. He still never told me that I could get necrosis and lose pieces of my face. He kept saying it's going to get worse before it gets better but you're probably going to be fine in about six weeks," she continued.

Next, she was shocked to see her nostril detach from her upper lip. "I was very shocked when that day came along where I was dressing the wounds with the ointment that my doctor gave me and I saw the bottom of my nostril snap and detach from my upper lip. It caused some PTSD when I witnessed my face burning and melting and falling off."

Her husband, 42, found her a prosthetics specialist to help with her condition. "I went to see another doctor who specialises in reconstruction surgery. He took my bandages off and handed me a mirror and said it's not going to grow back." Since she couldn't afford reconstructive surgery, Krysta has been wearing a prosthetic nose for the past two years.

However, she continues to save up for better fitting prosthetics.

