Daniel Montano: 5 things about Marine stabbed in Wilmington; GoFundMe set up

A US marine, Daniel Montano, was stabbed during a downtown brawl in Wilmington, North Carolina and later died from his injuries. The incident had taken place on Sunday and police have now released surveillance images seeking a person of interest in the case.

Daniel Montano was a US Marine stabbed during a brawl in Wilmington, North Carolina.(GoFundMe)

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Officers had responded around 2am to reports of fights in the 100 block of North Front Street in Wilmington. The area is 70 miles from Camp Lejeune and reportedly is popular with Marines who are stationed at the East Coast's largest Marine Corps base.

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There was a second male victim of the stabbing, who'd attempted to flee the scene initially. However, officers found him and applied a tourniquet, thus saving his life. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was set up for Montano as many mourned the loss of the US Marine.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's everything you need to know about Daniel Montano. Daniel Montano: 5 things to know Montano was 21 and assigned to 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines Regiment at Camp Lejeune. His sister Evelyn, described him as ‘more than a Marine’. She said Daniel was a ‘son, a brother, and someone who brought so much light into our lives.’ As per his sister, Montano was ‘not only dedicated to his country, but also deeply loved by his family’. Cops had to use pepper spray to break up the fights before they encountered Montano. He was standing, bent over and bleeding heavily on the sidewalk. A bystander had helped Montano to a fence where he ended up collapsing as the individual tried to apply aid while officers rushed to help. Daniel Montano GoFundMe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's everything you need to know about Daniel Montano. Daniel Montano: 5 things to know Montano was 21 and assigned to 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines Regiment at Camp Lejeune. His sister Evelyn, described him as ‘more than a Marine’. She said Daniel was a ‘son, a brother, and someone who brought so much light into our lives.’ As per his sister, Montano was ‘not only dedicated to his country, but also deeply loved by his family’. Cops had to use pepper spray to break up the fights before they encountered Montano. He was standing, bent over and bleeding heavily on the sidewalk. A bystander had helped Montano to a fence where he ended up collapsing as the individual tried to apply aid while officers rushed to help. Daniel Montano GoFundMe {{/usCountry}}

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Montano's GoFundMe notes “Our beloved brother, Lance Corporal Daniel Montano, tragically passed away after suffering fatal injuries in Wilmington, North Carolina.”

It adds, “Losing Daniel so suddenly has left our family heartbroken and unprepared for the emotional and financial burden that comes with this tragedy. We are asking for support to help cover funeral expenses, memorial services, and other unexpected costs during this incredibly difficult time.”

The GoFundMe set out to raise $15,000 and has already overshot the aim. At the time of writing, it has raised over $16,000.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, means so much to our family. If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this to help us honor Daniel’s life and service. Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this unimaginable loss,” Montano's sister also wrote.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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