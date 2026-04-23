‘You will be missed’: Darrell Sheets' last Instagram post in focus after gunshot death

‘Storage Wars’ actor Darrell Sheets died in Lake Havasu City, Arizona from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was 67. Soon after Sheets' passing was announced, his latest Instagram post was in focus.

What happened to Darrell Sheets?

Darrell Sheets died in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on Wednesday(X/Darrell Sheets)

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Lake Havasu Police Department noted in a release that at approximately 2:00 AM local time on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive. The call was for a reported deceased individual.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The male was pronounced deceased on scene and the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation," the department said.

Read More: Darrell Sheets net worth: Exploring the massive fortune of Storage Wars star

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{{^usCountry}} “The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation. The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City and Darrell’s family has been notified. This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the statement further read. Darrell Sheets' last Instagram post {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation. The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City and Darrell’s family has been notified. This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the statement further read. Darrell Sheets' last Instagram post {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sheets posted back in December, 2025, wishing his followers ‘Happy Holidays’. “Havasu has just received another similar truck load of gas signs , flange signs , and neons 1545 industrial blvd LHC we are buying hot rods gas pumps , arcade stuff come ck us out Happy Holidays,” he wrote in the caption of the post about trucks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sheets posted back in December, 2025, wishing his followers ‘Happy Holidays’. “Havasu has just received another similar truck load of gas signs , flange signs , and neons 1545 industrial blvd LHC we are buying hot rods gas pumps , arcade stuff come ck us out Happy Holidays,” he wrote in the caption of the post about trucks. {{/usCountry}}

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“Rest easy man!” one person commented under his post. “You will be missed,” another one added.

Who was Darrell Sheets?

Born on May 13, 1963, in California, Sheets gained fame on Storage Wars (2010–present) as one of the original main buyers, known for his bold bidding style, colorful personality, and catchphrases like "This is the big one!" and “Yuuup!”

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Read More: Darrell Sheets family: All on ex-wife Kimber Wuerfel, Romney Snyder engagement, fiancé Patty Rich and his kids

Darrell was famous for taking big risks on storage lockers, sometimes paying tens of thousands of dollars, and occasionally finding extremely valuable items (including rare coins, sports memorabilia, and antiques).

He had a long-running friendly rivalry with other buyers, especially Barry Weiss and Jarrod Schulz. In later seasons, he appeared less frequently but remained one of the most recognizable faces of the show.

He is survived by his children and extended family.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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