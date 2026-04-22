David Wilcock may have had mental health issues; killed himself as UFO scientists still missing

David Wilcock, popular American paranormal author, YouTuber and UFO expert, has died at the age of 53, authorities in Colorado confirmed following an incident in Boulder County. Officials indicated that he might have had mental health issues and killed himself.

911 call and police response

David Wilcock, UFO expert and paranormal writer, has died(Instagram/David Wilcock)

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Officials told TMZ that deputies were dispatched on Monday at around 10:44 AM local time after a 911 call reported an unknown issue near the town of Nederland, Colorado. Emergency responders who took the call believed the individual on the line may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

When deputies arrived, they encountered a man outside a residence who was holding a weapon. Authorities told TMZ that shortly after their arrival, the man used the weapon on himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read More: Why did David Wilcock and Elizabeth Wilcock get divorced? Bizarre reason revealed

Only days ago, on April 19, Wilcock wrote a concerning message on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. The 53-year-old said he had ‘some very intense stuff’ going on.

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{{^usCountry}} “I am not yet sure if I am doing a show tomorrow. I've had some very intense stuff going on this weekend. Either way, I want you all to know how much I love and appreciate you! Always remember that the Creator is within -- and we live in a loving universe,” Wilcock tweeted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am not yet sure if I am doing a show tomorrow. I've had some very intense stuff going on this weekend. Either way, I want you all to know how much I love and appreciate you! Always remember that the Creator is within -- and we live in a loving universe,” Wilcock tweeted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I am very grateful to you for all of your love, care and support,” he added. Ongoing investigation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am very grateful to you for all of your love, care and support,” he added. Ongoing investigation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators searched the home and surrounding property and confirmed no other individuals were involved. Detectives are now working with the Boulder County Coroner’s Office to determine the official cause and manner of death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators searched the home and surrounding property and confirmed no other individuals were involved. Detectives are now working with the Boulder County Coroner’s Office to determine the official cause and manner of death. {{/usCountry}}

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This comes as a growing number of deaths and disappearances involving US-based scientists has triggered alarm in Washington, prompting the Trump administration to order a formal review of the cases.

President Trump described the situation as ‘pretty serious stuff’, noting that several of those involved were ‘very important people’. When asked whether the incidents could be connected, he said, “I hope it's random,” adding that more clarity is expected in the coming days.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that federal agencies are now working together on the matter. “No stone will be unturned in this effort, and the White House will provide updates when we have them,” she said, adding that the concerns surrounding the cases are “legitimate.”

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Eric Burlison, a member of the House Oversight Committee, has been vocal about the issue, calling the incidents ‘too coincidental’. He suggested the cases could be tied to sensitive research areas such as aerospace, defense, and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), often referred to as UFOs.

“This is too coincidental, and so we have to investigate this. We need to have our nation's top investigators, the FBI and every agency looking into this matter,” Burlison said in an interview.

According to reports, at least 10 scientists and researchers with links to high-level or classified work have died or gone missing since mid-2023. Michael David Hicks, a Jet Propulsion Laboratory physicist specializing in comets and asteroids, died on July 30, 2023. The cause was not disclosed. Frank Maiwald, also affiliated with JPL, died on July 4, 2024, in Los Angeles at age 61. Carl Grillmair, a Caltech scientist who worked with NASA, was shot dead at his home on February 16, 2026.

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Jason Thomas went missing on December 12, 2025; his body was later found in a Massachusetts lake on March 17, 2026. Anthony Chavez disappeared on May 4, 2025, after leaving home on foot. Melissa Casias vanished on June 26, 2025. Monica Jacinto Reza disappeared while hiking on June 22, 2025. Steven Garcia was last seen on August 28, 2025, in Albuquerque. In another case, Nuno Loureiro, a nuclear physicist, was shot dead near Boston on December 15, 2025.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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