David Wilcock: Nick Pope, Erich von Däniken's deaths come up amid fears about UFO expert; ‘certainly suspicious’

David Wilcock's fans were left reeling amid speculations that the UFO expert had killed himself in Nederland, Colorado. This came after the news of a suicide near Ridge Road, in Boulder County.

Fears about David Wilcock's death has left many fans thinking about when Nick Pope, fellow UFO expert, passed away.(X/@DisclosurePod, X/@RedPandaKoala)

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While the individual was not initially identified by authorities, many noted that Wilcock stayed in the same area, sparking fears. Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna later confirmed the news of Wilcock's demise on X.

“We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock. We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted,” she wrote.

The news of Wilcock's demise has brought the name of another UFO expert to mind – Nick Pope. Pope ran the British government's UFO project. The news of his death had been shared by his wife on social media.

Also Read | David Wilcock: Wife to net worth, 5 things on UFO expert as fans fear paranormal writer dead

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{{^usCountry}} "My heart is breaking -- Nick (@nickpopemod) passed away this afternoon at our home,” she wrote. “The last few weeks of his life, even as he suffered, he managed to do a few interviews from home. I was so lucky to have met and to have married Nick. He was a wonderful husband. I loved him dearly,” Weiss had added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "My heart is breaking -- Nick (@nickpopemod) passed away this afternoon at our home,” she wrote. “The last few weeks of his life, even as he suffered, he managed to do a few interviews from home. I was so lucky to have met and to have married Nick. He was a wonderful husband. I loved him dearly,” Weiss had added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Like Wilcock, Pope too was a long-standing guest on History Channel's Ancient Aliens. Besides, he has authored books like Open Skies, Closed Minds, which showed his interest in ufology or the investigation and study of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), now sometimes termed as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Like Wilcock, Pope too was a long-standing guest on History Channel's Ancient Aliens. Besides, he has authored books like Open Skies, Closed Minds, which showed his interest in ufology or the investigation and study of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), now sometimes termed as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several of Wilcock's fans, who believed he had passed away brought up Pope in their social media posts, trying to find a pattern between the incidents, though there is no confirmation of whether Wilcock has passed. David Wilcock, Nick Pope ties surface on social media {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several of Wilcock's fans, who believed he had passed away brought up Pope in their social media posts, trying to find a pattern between the incidents, though there is no confirmation of whether Wilcock has passed. David Wilcock, Nick Pope ties surface on social media {{/usCountry}}

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One person pointing to a string of deaths wrote “First it was Erich von Däniken who died in January, then Nick Pope earlier this month & now the news about David Wilcock. All in the 1st half of 2026.” They added “If the news is true, it really is awful & certainly suspicious.”

Another asked with concern “So we're losing people in the UFOlogy circles too? 3 in a week. Nick Pope just passed, too. What is happening?”. Yet another noted how they were well remembered from the Ancient Aliens days. “Several months ago Daniken passed away, two weeks ago Nick Pope and Now, David Wilcock, I remember all them from Ancient Aliens tv show, It’s sad, RIP. David,” the fan added.

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Notably, Pope passed away earlier in April after a battle with stage 4 esophageal cancer that had metastasized to his liver. Meanwhile, Swiss author Erich von Däniken died in January this year, after a brief illness. He is known for the 1968 bestseller Chariots of the Gods?.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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