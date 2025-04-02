Dead body of last US soldier who went missing in Lithuania discovered

The dead body of the last American soldier who had gone missing in Lithuania last week, was found on Tuesday, reported AFP citing a statement by the US army. People light candles and pay respects to the four US soldiers who died after going missing in Lithuania(AP)

Four US soldiers were reported missing in Lithuania, prompting a search and rescue operation. However, on Monday rescuers found the dead bodies of three of the soldiers after recovering their M88 Hercules armoured vehicle from a swamp.

Also Read: ‘Our worst fear…’: Wife of missing US soldier in Lithuania makes urgent plea

"The fourth US Army Soldier was found deceased near Pabrade, Lithuania the afternoon of April 1," the US army's Europe and Africa public affairs office said in a statement.

They did not reveal the soldier's identity, as they were awaiting confirmation from the next of kin. The army also did not specify where exactly the fourth soldier was found.

Also Read: Usha, JD Vance's controversial Greenland visit sparks uproar as Op effort takes humiliating turn; See pics

The soldiers had gone missing during a military drill at a training ground in Pabrade, near Belarus.

US defence secretary pays respect to soldiers

Pete Hegseth, the US defence secretary, took to X and thanked the Lithuanian authorities and US service members for their bravery in facilitating the recovery of the bodies of the soldiers.

“The recovery was conducted with urgency, resolve and deep respect for the fallen. We will never forget these soldiers -- and our prayers are with their families,” he said.

Lithuania's defence ministry also expressed "deep sorrow" over the death of the US soldier.

In a post on X, he said, “We extend our condolences to the families of all four soldiers lost in this tragic accident and thank all those involved in the search efforts.”

People also gathered at the US embassy in Lithuania, reported AFP, to light candles and pay respects to the deceased soldiers.