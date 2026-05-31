DeAndre Kane: 5 things to know about Pennsylvania basketball player arrested at airport in $100K child support case

A Pennsylvania professional basketball player, DeAndre Kane, was arrested at an airport on Friday after authorities alleged he owed unpaid child support, according to court and law enforcement reports.

Officials said the amount owed exceeded $100,000, prompting enforcement action through family court and law enforcement channels.(Iowa State Athletics )

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Officials said the amount owed exceeded $100,000, prompting enforcement action through family court and law enforcement channels.

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5 major things to know about the case and DeAndre Kane

1. Kane currently lives in Iceland. Kane is now pursuing his professional basketball career while residing in Iceland.

This past week, detectives from the sheriff's office, along with the Allegheny County Police and the U.S. Department of State, learned that Kane would be returning to Pittsburgh from Iceland on Friday.

He plays for Grindavik in Iceland, which won the league championship two weeks ago, according to a statement released by Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. DeAndre Kane was arrested at the airport. The 36-year-old basketball player was arrested at Pittsburgh International Airport while disembarking from a trip from Iceland. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. DeAndre Kane was arrested at the airport. The 36-year-old basketball player was arrested at Pittsburgh International Airport while disembarking from a trip from Iceland. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Kane owes more than $100,000. Court records cited in reports indicate the unpaid child support amount exceeded six figures. In many states, including Pennsylvania, courts can pursue aggressive enforcement actions when support obligations remain unpaid for extended periods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Kane owes more than $100,000. Court records cited in reports indicate the unpaid child support amount exceeded six figures. In many states, including Pennsylvania, courts can pursue aggressive enforcement actions when support obligations remain unpaid for extended periods. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the sheriff's office, Kane has been wanted since 2023 after he neglected to show up for a family court hearing for unpaid child support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the sheriff's office, Kane has been wanted since 2023 after he neglected to show up for a family court hearing for unpaid child support. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Kane holds plenty of accolades as a professional basketball player. The athlete reportedly built a career playing professional basketball, including stints outside the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Kane holds plenty of accolades as a professional basketball player. The athlete reportedly built a career playing professional basketball, including stints outside the United States. {{/usCountry}}

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The 6-foot-5-inch guard played for Marshall University and Iowa State University after leading Pittsburgh's Schenley High School to a City League championship in 2008. Since 2014, Kane has represented teams in several nations. Since 2023, he has played for his Icelandic side.

5. Kane is being held in the Allegheny County Jail. After his arrest at the airport in Pennsylvania, Kane was transferred to Allegheny County Jail, where he awaits his family court hearing for the unpaid child support.

Family law attorneys say unpaid support cases frequently involve coordination among courts, enforcement agencies and law enforcement departments in multiple jurisdictions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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