What is DeepSeek-R1, which spooked global AI market?

DeepSeek AI, a Chinese tech startup last week released its open-source AI model, DeepSeek-R1, which soon became the centre of attraction in the global market. DeepSeek-R1, use multi-stage training and large-scale reinforcement learning (RL) techniques.( Lam Yik/Bloomberg)

Its launch caused a significant decline in technology shares worldwide during the pre-market trading and reportedly shook investors' confidence in the AI sector's strong demand for high-tech chips.

While Nasdaq futures fell over 3%, S&P 500 futures tumbled nearly 2%.

Dominant AI chipmaker Nvidia's 8.4% slide led declines among heavyweight mega-cap stocks in premarket trading, with Microsoft off by 4%, Meta Platforms down 3.7% and Alphabet shedding 3.1%.

Such is believed to be the impact of DeepSeek AI, which has rolled out a free assistant it says uses lower-cost chips and less data, seemingly challenging a widespread bet in financial markets that AI will drive demand along a supply chain from chipmakers to data centres.

What is DeepSeek AI's DeepSeek-R1: All you need to know