Deerbrook Mall shooting, active shooter reports: What's happening at mall near Houston, Texas?

Authorities are responding to a reported active shooter incident at Deerbrook Mall in Humble, Texas, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Harris County Constable Precinct 4, as per KHOU.

Authorities respond to a reported active shooter incident at Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Uhsplash/ representative)

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The sheriff's office said its deputies are helping the Humble Police Department as officers secure the area. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Humble police is leading the investigation.

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Police urge public to stay away from the area

The Harris County Sheriff's Office posted on X, “@HCSOTexas deputies are assisting the Humble Police Department with a reported active shooter incident at Deerbrook Mall. Please avoid the area and follow the directions of law enforcement personnel. Our deputies are working alongside our law enforcement partners to help secure the scene and protect the public.”

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities have not yet released information about possible injuries or whether a suspect has been taken into custody. Officials said additional information will be released as it becomes available. (This is a developing story) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have not yet released information about possible injuries or whether a suspect has been taken into custody. Officials said additional information will be released as it becomes available. (This is a developing story) {{/usCountry}}