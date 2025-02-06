Delta Air Lines and Japan Airlines collied at Seattle airport in a moment of terror: Watch

Japan Airlines aircraft collided with Delta Air Lines plane at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport during tarmac operations on Wednesday morning. The right wing of a Japan Airlines jet strikes the tail of a Delta Air Lines plane while the aircraft were taxiing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, King County, Washington, U.S.,February 5, 2025, in this picture obtained from social media. "@thejasonchannel" via Instagram/via REUTERS("@thejasonchannel" via REUTERS)

The airport posted on social media that Port of Seattle Fire, Police, and SEA operations responded to “an incident on the ramp at SEA on a taxi line between S Concourse and the south airport maintenance hangars” at approximately 10:17 a.m.

A viral video shows the wing of a Japan Airlines plane puncturing the tail section of the Delta aircraft. The collision did not occur at high speed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the right wing of Japan Airlines Flight 68 made contact with the tail of Delta Air Lines Flight 1921. The FAA first reported that both aircraft were taxiing before Seattle-Tacoma International Airport revealed that Japan Airlines Flight 68 moved during the accident, but Delta Air Lines Flight 1921 remained stationary.

No injuries reported in Seattle Airport plane collision

Delta Air Lines Flight 1921 readied to take off from Seattle toward Puerto Vallarta with its 142 passengers on board. While, Japan Airlines aircraft reached Seattle after its trip from Tokyo to Seattle, per CBS News.

“While in sequence for deicing, the tail of a Delta 737 aircraft reportedly made contact with a wing tip of another airline's aircraft. There are no reports of injuries for crew or customers on the flight, and we apologize for the experience and delay in travels,” Delta Air Lines told Daily Mail.

The FAA further noted that the area where the incident took place was not under air traffic control at the time.

Following the collision, some flights to the airport were temporarily paused. However, Seattle–Tacoma International Airport assured the public that the incident had “minimal impact” on overall airport operations, as it occurred in a designated taxi lane.

“There are no injuries reported at this time. SEA is working with both airlines to safely deplane passengers and bring them to the terminal,” the airport said.

“Airlines are working to accommodate passengers as needed. Airport response crews will be moving the aircraft off of the ramp taxiway,” they added.