Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Japan Airlines hit by cyber attack, flights may be impacted

AFP |
Dec 26, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Japan Airlines reported a cyber attack that may affect flight operations, causing potential delays and cancellations.

Japan Airlines on Thursday reported a cyber attack which it said could impact flights, without offering further details.

On Thursday, Japan Airlines announced a cyberattack that it warned would affect flights.(ANI )
On Thursday, Japan Airlines announced a cyberattack that it warned would affect flights.(ANI )

"We can confirm that we have been subjected to a cyber attack and are addressing the situation," a Japan Airlines spokeswoman told AFP.

"It is likely to have an impact on flight operations moving forward," she said.

"There is a possibility that delays and cancellations may occur," the spokeswoman added, but said the carrier was not yet able to give details on specific delays.

Also read: Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Passenger captures moments of horror before and after mishap in Kazakhstan | Videos

Japan Airlines (JAL) -- the country's second-biggest airline after All Nippon Airways (ANA) -- is just the latest Japanese company to be hit by a cyber attack.

In 2022, the government said a cyber attack was behind disruption at a Toyota supplier that forced the top-selling automaker to halt operations at domestic plants for a day.

Also read: Cyber criminals defraud citizens of 1 crore in six cases

More recently, the popular Japanese video-sharing website Niconico suspended its services in June because it was under a large-scale cyberattack, its operator said.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On