Cyber criminals defraud citizens of 1 crore in six cases

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 24, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Pune: Cyber cheats swindle citizens of nearly ₹1 crore in six cases. Victims deceived in hotel bookings and online trading. Police urge caution.

Pune: Cyber cheats dupe citizens of nearly 1 crore in six cases lodged on December 22.

A 59-year-old resident of Sinhagad Road has lodged a complaint with the Parvati police stating that he was cheated of 22.89 lakh while he was trying to book hotel room for a prominent ashram in Gujarat. The cyber cheats claiming to provide a refund to the victim cheated him.

In the second case, a 25-year-old professional was defrauded of 29.60 lakh in a task fraud case. A 34-year-old resident lost 9 lakh to fraudsters who promised high returns in online share trading ventures. In the fourth case, a 26-year-old resident has lodged a complaint with the Lonikand police stating that he was cheated of 10.30 lakh after he was gulled into online share trading bait. In the fifth case, a 62-year-old resident was cheated of 10 lakh by unidentified fraudsters who goaded him to invest money in online share trading promising exorbitant returns.

A 54-year-old resident was cheated of 15.84 lakh by unidentified fraudsters in the name of online share trading.

The Pune cyber police have advised citizens to be cautious while transacting online and to verify the authenticity of websites, emails, and social media profiles before sharing personal information or making payments.

