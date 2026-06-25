Denver airport ground stop update: Tornado warnings across Colorado halt flights at DEN; here's the latest

A tornado warning is in effect for Logan County, Morgan County and Washington County in Colorado, lasting until 5pm local time on Wednesday.

A tornado warning is in effect for parts of Colorado. (Unsplash)

Along with the warning, a tornado watch is also in effect for a large section of the Denver area into the northeast, lasting until 11pm local time. A severe thunderstorm watch is also active for the same area until 10pm local time.

Flights to Denver grounded due to severe weather

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Because of the risk of severe weather, the FAA ordered a ground stop at Denver International Airport. Departures to Denver in the late afternoon were grounded as a result.

Tornado watch issued for several Northeast Colorado counties

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch in Denver on June 24, from 3:52pm until 11 pm local time, applying to Adams, Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington and Weld counties, as per Coloradoan.

At 3:52pm, the NWS issued a statement saying: “THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 389 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 p.m. MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN COLORADO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO ELBERT LINCOLN IN NORTHEAST COLORADO ADAMS ARAPAHOE LOGAN MORGAN PHILLIPS SEDGWICK WASHINGTON WELD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AKRON, AURORA, CENTENNIAL, ELIZABETH, FORT MORGAN, GREELEY, HOLYOKE, JULESBURG, KIOWA, LIMON, STERLING, THORNTON, WESTMINSTER, AND WINDSOR.”