‘Deranged radical Leftists’: Donald Trump reacts to Dallas ICE facility shooting

US President Donald Trump reacted strongly to Wednesday’s deadly shooting at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Field Office in Dallas, Texas. US President Donald Trump(REUTERS)

Authorities said the shooter, identified as Joshua Jahn, killed one detainee and wounded two others before taking his own life, reported the Associated Press.

The Republican President defended ICE officers, saying they are “just trying to do their jobs, and remove the ‘WORST of the WORST’ Criminals out of our Country, but they are facing an unprecedented increase in threats, violence, and attacks by Deranged Radical Leftists.”

“I have been briefed on the deadly shooting at the ICE Field Office in Dallas, Texas. It has now been revealed the deranged shooter wrote ‘Anti-ICE’ on his shell casings. This is despicable!” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump targeted the Democrats for fostering the violence, stating the attacks are “the result of the Radical Left Democrats constantly demonizing Law Enforcement, calling for ICE to be demolished, and comparing ICE Officers to ‘Nazis.’”

He also referenced the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in his lengthy post, warning that “The continuing violence from Radical Left Terrorists… must be stopped. ICE Officers, and other Brave Members of Law Enforcement, are under grave threat.”

Trump added that the administration has “already declared ANTIFA a Terrorist Organization” and said he would be signing an executive order “to dismantle these Domestic Terrorism Networks,” part of his post read.

Details of the Dallas attack

The US President's comments came after a gunman opened fire with a rifle from a nearby rooftop at an ICE facility in Dallas on Wednesday, killing one detainee and wounding two others before taking his own life, authorities said.

The suspect was identified by a law enforcement official as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity and did not disclose further details of the investigation.

The motive for the attack has not yet been determined. At a news conference, the FBI said investigators found ammunition at the scene marked with anti-ICE messages.

FBI Director Kash Patel shared a photo on social media showing a bullet with the words “ANTI-ICE” written in what appeared to be marker.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said the shooter “fired indiscriminately at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot.”