Derrick Henry signs $30M contract extension: Here's how much Ravens RB will earn per game
Derrick Henry, the Baltimore Ravens’ star running back, signed a historic two-year, $30 million contract extension on Wednesday, with $25 million fully guaranteed, marking the largest deal for an NFL running back over 30, per his agent Todd France of Athletes First.
According to Adam Schefter, "Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens reached an agreement today on a two-year, $30 million extension that includes $25 million fully guaranteed over the next two seasons, per Todd France of Athletes First. It is the largest deal in NFL history for a running back over 30 years old."
With the deal, the Ravens have managed to keep a key part of their offense intact for two years.
How much will Derrick Henry make per game?
To determine his per-game earnings, we consider the total contract value of $30 million over two seasons (2025 and 2026), during which the NFL regular season typically includes 17 games per team per year, totaling 34 games. Dividing the $30 million by 34 games yields approximately $882,353 per game, assuming Henry plays every regular-season game without accounting for playoffs or potential missed games due to injury.
Highest-Paid Running Backs in the NFL for 2025 (by Average Annual Value)
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
AAV: $20.6 million
Contract: 2-year, $41.2 million extension signed March 2025, making him the highest-paid RB in NFL history.
Details: Barkley’s deal, with $36 million in total guaranteed value, reflects his record-setting 2024 season with the Eagles.
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
AAV: $15 million
Contract: 2-year, $30 million extension signed May 14, 2025, with $25 million fully guaranteed.
Details: The largest deal for an RB over 30, Henry’s extension secures him as a top earner at age 31, with a $12.9 million cap hit in 2025.
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
AAV: $19 million (based on three-year APY)
Contract: Existing deal, with $8.4 million cap hit in 2025.
Details: Previously the highest-paid RB, McCaffrey’s contract remains lucrative, though his 2025 cash ranking is lower.
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
AAV: $14 million
Contract: 3-year, $42 million extension signed October 2023, with $26.5 million guaranteed.
Details: Taylor’s $15.4 million cap hit in 2025 is the highest among RBs, reflecting his elite status.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
AAV: ~$8 million (based on $32 million over 4 years)
Contract: Rookie deal worth $32 million fully guaranteed, signed post-2025 NFL Draft.
Details: Jeanty’s contract is the second-highest in guaranteed money ($32M) among RBs, trailing only Barkley’s $36M.