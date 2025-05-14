Menu Explore
Derrick Henry signs $30M contract extension: Here's how much Ravens RB will earn per game

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 14, 2025 11:29 PM IST

Derrick Henry, the Baltimore Ravens' star running back, signed a historic two-year, $30 million contract extension on Wednesday

Derrick Henry, the Baltimore Ravens’ star running back, signed a historic two-year, $30 million contract extension on Wednesday, with $25 million fully guaranteed, marking the largest deal for an NFL running back over 30, per his agent Todd France of Athletes First. 

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens signed a historic contract extension (Getty Images via AFP)
Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens signed a historic contract extension (Getty Images via AFP)

According to Adam Schefter, "Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens reached an agreement today on a two-year, $30 million extension that includes $25 million fully guaranteed over the next two seasons, per Todd France of Athletes First. It is the largest deal in NFL history for a running back over 30 years old."

With the deal, the Ravens have managed to keep a key part of their offense intact for two years. 

How much will Derrick Henry make per game?

To determine his per-game earnings, we consider the total contract value of $30 million over two seasons (2025 and 2026), during which the NFL regular season typically includes 17 games per team per year, totaling 34 games. Dividing the $30 million by 34 games yields approximately $882,353 per game, assuming Henry plays every regular-season game without accounting for playoffs or potential missed games due to injury. 

Highest-Paid Running Backs in the NFL for 2025 (by Average Annual Value)

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

AAV: $20.6 million

Contract: 2-year, $41.2 million extension signed March 2025, making him the highest-paid RB in NFL history.

Details: Barkley’s deal, with $36 million in total guaranteed value, reflects his record-setting 2024 season with the Eagles.

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

AAV: $15 million

Contract: 2-year, $30 million extension signed May 14, 2025, with $25 million fully guaranteed.

Details: The largest deal for an RB over 30, Henry’s extension secures him as a top earner at age 31, with a $12.9 million cap hit in 2025.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

AAV: $19 million (based on three-year APY)

Contract: Existing deal, with $8.4 million cap hit in 2025.

Details: Previously the highest-paid RB, McCaffrey’s contract remains lucrative, though his 2025 cash ranking is lower.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

AAV: $14 million

Contract: 3-year, $42 million extension signed October 2023, with $26.5 million guaranteed.

Details: Taylor’s $15.4 million cap hit in 2025 is the highest among RBs, reflecting his elite status.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

AAV: ~$8 million (based on $32 million over 4 years)

Contract: Rookie deal worth $32 million fully guaranteed, signed post-2025 NFL Draft.

Details: Jeanty’s contract is the second-highest in guaranteed money ($32M) among RBs, trailing only Barkley’s $36M.

