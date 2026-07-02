Despite Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship, Trump admin moves to tackle rise of 'birth tourism'
The Justice Department directed prosecutors to look into alleged cases of birth tourism, especially the ones which are suspected to be fraudulent.
Days after the Supreme Court of the United States upheld birthright citizenship in the country, the Trump administration continues to tackle the rise of birth tourism.
As per local reports, the Justice Department directed prosecutors to look into alleged cases of birth tourism, especially the ones which are suspected to be fraudulent.
“The Department of Justice will zealously protect the sanctity of United States citizenship by investigating and prosecuting those who fraudulently exploit our immigration system,” Colin McDonald, head of the Justice Department’s fraud division, wrote in the memo, as reported by The Hill.
According to Reuters, the DOJ memo further added that prosecutors should look into individuals who enter the US "under false pretences” to give birth and obtain citizenship for their child.
This memo follows SCOTUS's ruling against Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship and upholding the clause governed by the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution.
Also Read | From Jus Soli to Wong Kim Ark: The trials and turns of birthright citizenship in US
In addition, the Justice Department memo comes months after the Department of Homeland Security launched a "birth tourism initiative" that directed investigations into the practice.
What is birth tourism?
Birth Tourism is the practice of travelling to another country for the main purpose of giving birth there. The practice is common in countries that offer birthright citizenship.
In the US, the practice is already deemed illegal, and one of the main reasons why President Trump signed the executive order in January 2025.
Trump admin works towards crack down
With the memo and initiatives by the Justice and Homeland Security departments, the Trump administration is now working towards using other statutes such as visa fraud, insurance fraud and money laundering to tackle birth tourism.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has also stated that prosecutors and law enforcement officers will be focusing on "birth tourism."
“There’s other things that [the Department if Homeland Security] can do, and the federal government can do in the visa process, and the application process, to try to minimize or limit the opportunity of folks coming here not to visit, and not to do what they’re saying they’re doing on the tourist visa, but just to have a baby that can then be a US citizen,” Blanche told reporters on Tuesday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More