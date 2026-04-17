...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Destroying New York’: Trump to Zohran Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax. What is it?

Mamdani announced that his administration is planning to introduce pied-à-terre tax which will impose a fee on secondary residence worth more than $5 million

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 05:58 pm IST
By Akansha Purohit
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump on Thursday hit out at New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's tax policy, saying that he is “destroying New York”. The reaction was in relation to the new Pied-à-terre tax that imposes a surcharge on secondary residences in New York.

President Donald Trump talks after meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Nov 21(AP)

In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Sadly, Mayor Mamdani is DESTROYING New York! It has no chance! The United States of America should not contribute to its failure. It will only get WORSE.”

Calling the policy ‘so wrong,’ Trump said, “People are fleeing. They must change their ways, and fast. History has proven this “stuff””.

What is pied-à-terre tax?

Trump's remarks come after Mamdani, on Wednesday, April 15, announced that his administration is planning to introduce a pied-à-terre tax. The tax will impose an annual fee on luxury properties worth more than $5 million, whose owners do not live full-time in the city.

In a video posted by the New York mayor, he said that the pied-à-terre tax is designed for “the richest of the rich.” Those who store their wealth in New York City real estate but who do not actually live there,” Mamdani said.

Also read: Why does Mamdani want a 50% estate tax? Inside New York’s proposed ‘death tax’ overhaul

Generating funds and filling the budget gap

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also pitched for the pied-à-terres tax, stating that she understands the importance of stabilising the city's finances without compromising on essential services.”

According to the governor's office, the tax could generate at least USD 500 million annually, Associated Press reported.

Mamdani, who was elected on a staunchly progressive campaign, is an advocate of taxing the wealthiest New Yorkers to help fund more social programs. At the same ,time, he has been fighting a massive budget gap, which he first put at around USD 12 billion but later revised to about USD 5 billion.

Governor Hochul also revealed that about 13,000 properties would qualify under the tax. While the specific rates have not been set yet, the report said it is under discussion by officials.

(With inputs from wires)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Akansha Purohit

Akansha Purohit is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she is part of the online news desk. She began her journey with the organisation as an intern and later joined the newsroom in a full-time editorial role. With close to a year of experience at Hindustan Times, she contributes to the daily news cycle by writing, curating, and editing digital content. Her work primarily focuses on national and international news, along with explainers that simplify complex developments and ongoing issues. She also writes on matters of public interest, and handles blogs with live updates. Akansha holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi, and completed her postgraduate studies in Digital Media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. During her postgraduate programme, she worked on several research and journalism projects that strengthened her reporting, editing, and digital storytelling skills.

donald trump new york city zohran mamdani tax
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / ‘Destroying New York’: Trump to Zohran Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax. What is it?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.