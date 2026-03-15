Why does Mamdani want a 50% estate tax? Inside New York’s proposed ‘death tax’ overhaul
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani proposes raising the estate tax to 50% and decreasing the exemption to $750,000.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has backed a proposal that could reshape New York’s estate tax system, including raising the top rate to 50 percent and sharply lowering the threshold at which the tax applies.
The idea surfaced in a memo circulated by the mayor’s office to state lawmakers during ongoing budget discussions. According to Bloomberg News, the document listed nearly a dozen potential revenue-raising measures as officials look for ways to address the city’s mounting fiscal pressures.
One of the most notable proposals would reduce New York’s estate tax exemption from more than $7 million to $750,000. At the same time, the top estate tax rate could increase from the current 16 percent to 50 percent.
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City’s looming deficit
The proposal comes as New York City faces a projected $5.4 billion budget deficit for the fiscal year beginning July 1. Mamdani’s administration has been exploring several options to generate additional revenue and has sought cooperation from the state legislature to implement potential changes.
Lowering the estate tax threshold would significantly broaden the number of estates subject to the tax.
Currently, estates valued below the state exemption limit are not taxed, but under the proposed plan, estates worth more than $750,000 could become eligible.
New York is already among a limited number of states that levy a state-level estate tax in addition to the federal estate tax. The federal tax currently carries a top rate of 40 percent.
Debate over potential impact
Tax policy groups have weighed in on the proposal, including Americans for Tax Reform, which argued the combined effect of federal and state taxes could push the overall rate on some estates to about 70 percent after accounting for federal deductibility rules.
The organization also said the proposed threshold would be the lowest estate tax exemption in the United States if enacted.
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Supporters of higher estate taxes often argue they can help governments raise revenue and address wealth inequality, while critics contend that steep taxes on inherited assets may discourage investment or encourage wealthy residents to relocate.
For now, the proposal remains one of several ideas under discussion as state lawmakers and city officials continue negotiations over the upcoming budget. No final decisions have been announced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More