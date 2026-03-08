Who is Joaquin Arambula? Dem lawmaker faces new scrutiny after shocking allegations amid ugly divorce
Joaquin Arambula's wife initiated divorce proceedings, alleging his struggles with alcohol, drugs, and gambling.
Joaquin Arambula, a Democratic assemblyman who has served Fresno County since 2016, has been hit with allegations of involvement with drugs, alcohol, and a gambling addiction following the public release of his wife's shocking divorce documents.
Arambula, currently campaigning for a position on the Fresno City Council, is engaged in a legal dispute with Elizabeth Arambula, who initiated divorce proceedings in January and submitted a request for child custody.
“For years, I have covered for Respondent’s struggles with alcohol, marijuana, and gaming, concealing them from our children, family, friends, and his professional circle,” Elizabeth stated in court documents, where she is requesting spousal support for the couple’s three children, who are currently 11, 14, and 15 years old.
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Is suspect someone very close? Shocking details out as neighbors report 'weird' issues
Elizabeth Arambula's bombshell allegations against Joaquin Arambula
In her petition, Elizabeth claims that she previously drove her husband to work due to his sobriety challenges, while government drivers would transport him back home.
“On a typical day, he spent much of his time using his THC pen, drinking whiskey, playing games on his iPad, taking a few meetings scattered throughout,” she mentioned.
Meanwhile, political analyst Thomas Holyoke told ABC30 that these allegations bring to light worries regarding Arambula's capacity to effectively serve his constituents. "It sounds like he was actually going to important meetings as part of job perhaps high which means he would not be able to function at his best," Holyoke stated.
The petition states that Assembly member Arambula voluntarily admitted himself to a rehabilitation facility on January 6, and it features a photograph of a check of $30,000 made out to Reflections Rehabilitation.
On Friday, the state legislator provided the following statement to Action News:
Here's what Arambula said against his wife
Arambula stated that his wife left their residence and initiated divorce proceedings during his rehabilitation.
He further asserted that Elizabeth has denied him access to their children unless specific financial and other conditions are fulfilled. “I am fighting in court for my rights as a father,” he stated, as per NY POST.
This is not the first occasion on which Arambula has encountered scrutiny. He was taken into custody on misdemeanor child abuse allegations in late 2018. However, several months later, a jury acquitted him.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More