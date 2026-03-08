Who is Joaquin Arambula? Dem lawmaker faces new scrutiny after shocking allegations amid ugly divorce

Joaquin Arambula, a Democratic assemblyman who has served Fresno County since 2016, has been hit with allegations of involvement with drugs, alcohol, and a gambling addiction following the public release of his wife's shocking divorce documents. Joaquin Arambula's wife has filed for divorce, citing his struggles with addiction and gambling. (AP)

Arambula, currently campaigning for a position on the Fresno City Council, is engaged in a legal dispute with Elizabeth Arambula, who initiated divorce proceedings in January and submitted a request for child custody.

“For years, I have covered for Respondent’s struggles with alcohol, marijuana, and gaming, concealing them from our children, family, friends, and his professional circle,” Elizabeth stated in court documents, where she is requesting spousal support for the couple’s three children, who are currently 11, 14, and 15 years old.

Elizabeth Arambula's bombshell allegations against Joaquin Arambula In her petition, Elizabeth claims that she previously drove her husband to work due to his sobriety challenges, while government drivers would transport him back home.

“On a typical day, he spent much of his time using his THC pen, drinking whiskey, playing games on his iPad, taking a few meetings scattered throughout,” she mentioned.

Meanwhile, political analyst Thomas Holyoke told ABC30 that these allegations bring to light worries regarding Arambula's capacity to effectively serve his constituents. "It sounds like he was actually going to important meetings as part of job perhaps high which means he would not be able to function at his best," Holyoke stated.

The petition states that Assembly member Arambula voluntarily admitted himself to a rehabilitation facility on January 6, and it features a photograph of a check of $30,000 made out to Reflections Rehabilitation.

On Friday, the state legislator provided the following statement to Action News: