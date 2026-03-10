New York earthquake: Tremors felt in parts of Westchester County

An earthquake shook certain areas of Westchester County, New York, on Tuesday morning, CBS News reported. A 2.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in Sleepy Hollow, NY, at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, with a depth of 4.5 miles. (REUTERS)

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 2.3-magnitude quake occurred in Sleepy Hollow, New York, at approximately 10:15 a.m. It was recorded at a depth of about 4.5 miles beneath the surface.

Sleepy Hollow is situated approximately 25 miles north fof New York City.

Sleepy Hollow is a well-known tourist destination in the Northeast, recognized for its eerie tales of the Headless Horseman from "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," a renowned short story released by Washington Irving in 1820.

Over 300 people informed the USGS that they experienced the tremor.

According to NYC Emergency Management, the earthquake might have been experienced in surrounding regions such as the Bronx.

No immediate damage has been reported in the region.

Since 1950, there have only been 20 earthquakes with a magnitude of at least 2.3 in this area, rendering such events quite uncommon.