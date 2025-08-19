How did Ariela La Langosta die? Westchester County Police's statement after NY influencer's death; ‘Not a random act’

Ariela La Langosta, a social media personality who appeared in rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's 2023 music video Wapae, passed away at the age of 33. Ariela La Langosta found dead in her car on the Cross County Parkway on Sunday.(Ariela La Langosta/Instagram)

According to the Westchester County Police Department in New York, the model, whose true name is Ariela Mejia-Polanco, was discovered dead in her car on the Cross County Parkway on August 17.

The Police Department posted a statement on Facebook, confirming that they conducted a preliminary investigation, determining that Ariela was “likely targeted for violence” and died from gunshot wounds.

“The woman found deceased in her car on the Cross County Parkway on Sunday died as a result of gunshot wounds, the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed today,” police stated.

Stressing that her death was “not a random act,” the police said that the General Investigations Unit investigators are still investigating the homicide. Other local, state, and federal law enforcement authorities have offered assistance to the police throughout the ongoing inquiry.

Ariela La Langosta dies at 33: Police probe underway

“Due to that ongoing investigation, additional details are not being disclosed at this time,” police added.

With over 566,000 Instagram followers, the social media celebrity frequently posted fashion and modeling-related posts.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine pays condolence Ariela La Langosta

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine paid his respects to his longtime pal on social media on Sunday night.

He referred to her as a “tremendous woman” and the “queen of New York” in a number of videos posted to his Instagram Story.

A sample of their favorite song, Aventura's early 2000s smash “Obsesión,” was included with his tribute to the Dominican content creator, which read, “You supported me in everything.”

“My sister. NY won’t ever be the same. I loved you,” he added.

Later, the rapper posted other videos of the model along with the Spanish phrases "Yo te ami" and "Mi nogra," which mean "I love you" and "My wife," respectively.

Ikon New York in Inwood, where Ariela worked, also paid their tribute on Instagram on Sunday, saying: “Today we lost our shining star.”

“Our hearts are broken. Your joy, your humility, and the way you treated everyone with so much care always made you stand out. Thank you for giving so much love and support to our home, which also became yours.”