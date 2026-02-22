Man shares ‘worst walk’ through Manhattan as powerful winds batter New York City. Watch

The man, identified as Chad Jones, filmed the video while walking through Manhattan as strong gusts swept across the streets. People in the footage can be seen struggling to maintain balance, clutching their coats and leaning forward as intense winds pushed against them.

A man has captured the harsh reality of extreme winter weather in New York City after sharing a viral video showing pedestrians battling powerful winds in Manhattan. The clip, posted on Instagram, has drawn massive attention online, offering viewers a glimpse into how severe weather conditions can transform even a short city walk into a challenge.

‘Worst walk in the city’ Jones described his experience in the caption accompanying the viral post, explaining just how extreme the conditions felt. He wrote: “Worst walk in the city that I've ever had. 50mph winds with sub zero wind chills.”

Within days of being posted, the clip amassed more than 14 million views, sparking widespread discussion about winter conditions in New York and the challenges of navigating urban environments during extreme weather.

Internet reacts to brutal weather conditions Social media users flooded the comments section with reactions, humour and shared experiences. One user wrote, "This looks like a scene from a movie," while another said, "I would have turned back home immediately." A third commented, "New York winters are not for beginners," as another added, "The wind really said stay indoors today."

Several viewers related personally to the experience, with one remarking, "I remember walking in Manhattan during winter and it felt exactly like this," while another joked, "Free face lift courtesy of the wind." One commenter wrote, "Respect to everyone still going to work in this weather," and another added, "This is why layering clothes is an art form in NYC."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)