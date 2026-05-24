Detroit ex-doctor who allegedly wrote ‘I love being a pedo’ pleads guilty; FBI reveals disturbing messages

A former Detroit-area doctor has pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge after an FBI investigation allegedly uncovered disturbing online messages and discussions involving child sexual abuse, according to prosecutors.

Erickson's guilty plea on Wednesday carries a prison sentence ranging from five to 20 years,(Photos: X, AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lincoln Erickson, 32, entered a guilty plea this week to receipt of child pornography. Authorities said Erickson was arrested on December 10, 2025, after investigators linked him to what prosecutors described as a broader child exploitation network.

According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, Erickson has remained in custody since his arrest.

Court filings cited by local outlet ClickOnDetroit reported that investigators allegedly recovered Telegram messages in which Erickson wrote, “I love being a pedo.”

Another alleged message quoted by reports stated: “Bro, I love other pedophiles. So hot.”

FBI investigation traced to Ohio case

Authorities said the investigation widened after the March 2025 arrest of Ohio resident Brett Tooman.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to reports, Tooman allegedly traveled to Toledo believing he would sexually abuse children arranged by a parent online. Investigators later said he had actually been communicating with an undercover FBI agent posing as a parent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to reports, Tooman allegedly traveled to Toledo believing he would sexually abuse children arranged by a parent online. Investigators later said he had actually been communicating with an undercover FBI agent posing as a parent. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Court filings said investigators uncovered additional message threads involving multiple suspects, including Jeremy Brian Tacon and Joshua Ronnebaum, eventually leading them to Erickson through Telegram chats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Court filings said investigators uncovered additional message threads involving multiple suspects, including Jeremy Brian Tacon and Joshua Ronnebaum, eventually leading them to Erickson through Telegram chats. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to complaint details, Erickson allegedly discussed abusive fantasies involving children and admitted in messages to sexually abusing a friend’s three-year-old child. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to complaint details, Erickson allegedly discussed abusive fantasies involving children and admitted in messages to sexually abusing a friend’s three-year-old child. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One alleged message quoted in reports read: “‘Start them young.’”

Exploitation and sentencing details

The federal investigation further revealed the disturbing extent of the illicit material. According to the New York Post, federal agents discovered videos of minors engaged in explicit acts, alongside AI-generated pornography depicting nude children touching adult men.

Also Read: ‘My world was turned upside down within hours’: Indian man wrongly identified as a pedophile by YouTuber

Erickson, who worked as a medical resident at the Detroit Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan, drew condemnation from law enforcement. US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. stated that Erickson was "lurking among our trusted medical professionals" while feeding his illicit appetites.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Erickson's guilty plea on Wednesday carries a prison sentence ranging from five to 20 years, along with a fine of up to $250,000. He is scheduled for sentencing on September 15, 2026, and will be required to register as a sex offender.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON