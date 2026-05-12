Michael Jackson’s ‘secret family’: 5 things to know about shocking child sex abuse allegations, ‘He’s a monster’

Four siblings who were associated with Michael Jackson's "secret family" disclosed on Sunday the abhorrent methods the late pop icon purportedly used to groom and sexually exploit them during their childhood. Michael Jackson: The Cascio siblings shared their experiences of alleged sexual abuse by Michael Jackson on '60 Minutes Australia.' (X/Michael Jackson)

Michael Jackson’s ‘secret family' four sibling initiates lawsuit against pop star The Cascio family appeared on “60 Minutes Australia” on Sunday evening to recount how Jackson allegedly sexually assaulted each of them as children. They went on to claim that the pop star provided them with excessive amounts of drugs and alcohol after charming their family with extravagant gifts and fame.

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The four siblings initiated a lawsuit in February, claiming that Jackson was a serial child sex offender who sexually abused victims at the residences of Elizabeth Taylor and Elton John.

“He’s a monster, he’s evil, what he did was evil. And he’s tricked the whole world to think he’s this innocent, perfect human being, and he’s not,” Dominic Cascio stated during the interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

Disturbing allegations against Michael Jackson Dominic Sr., the father of the Cascios, encountered Jackson in the 1980s while employed at the Helmsley Palace Hotel in New York City. He swiftly integrated into the singer’s close-knit circle, and his family frequently celebrated holidays at Neverland Ranch and traveled globally with the King of Pop.

Eddie, one of the siblings aged 43, recounted during the broadcast that he first met the “Thriller” artist at the tender age of 2, when Jackson began making unannounced late-night visits to the family’s residence in New York. Home videos presented by the outlet showcased Jackson’s pet chimpanzee, Bubbles, delighting the children during one of his visits. The star captivated the children — Eddie, Aldo, Dominic, and Marie-Nicole — by treating them to extravagant trips on his private jet, accompanying him on tours, and introducing them to global diplomats. However, the superstar’s opulent gifts were merely a veneer for the years of alleged grooming and sexual abuse that ensued, according to the siblings. “My parents were young. For them to have such a big celebrity want to be friends with them … they definitely felt special, and so did we,” Eddie stated. The four Cascio siblings asserted that the pattern of abuse transpired over a span of 25 years, including at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch and during his international tours. “When you have the biggest superstar in the world in the ’80s that wants to be your friend, you’re vulnerable and easily manipulated,” Dominic recalled. Eddie alleged that Jackson began molesting him at the age of 11 during the 1993 Dangerous tour — abusing him nightly while they shared a bed and continuing into his adulthood. Aldo, the youngest sibling, asserted that Jackson started to molest him while they were lying in bed together and playing video games. The siblings further stated that Jackson provided them with prescription medications and alcohol at an early age, including “Jesus juice,” which referred to wine, and “Disney juice,” which was hard liquor. “He gave me Xanax and Vicodin at 11 years old and told me I’d be floating and I would love it,” Marie-Nicole alleged. Jackson’s estate lawyer speaks out Marty Singer, an attorney representing Jackson's estate, informed "60 Minutes" in a statement that the claims made by the Cascios were simply a "money grab."

“Notably, these shakedown attempts come more than 15 years after Jackson’s death, thus carrying no risk of being sued for defamation,” Singer stated.

“Sadly, in death just as in life, Jackson’s talents and success continue to make him a target.”