DIA news: What's on fire near Denver International Airport? Smoke videos spark concern

A fire was reportedly spotted near Denver International Airport on Saturday, as videos shared across social media appeared to capture massive columns of smoke billowing into the sky from an area near the airport.

Video shows thick smoke rising in air

A fire was reportedly spotted near Denver International Airport on Saturday. (AFP)

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A video shared on X by a user from outside and some distance away from the airport appeared to show thick black smoke rising into the air.

The user captioned the post: “What’s going on at Denver International Airport? It’s on fire??”

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{{^usCountry}} Officials have not yet determined or disclosed the cause of the reported fire, and there is currently no clear indication as to whether the blaze has had any impact on operations at the airport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have not yet determined or disclosed the cause of the reported fire, and there is currently no clear indication as to whether the blaze has had any impact on operations at the airport. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, authorities have not released an official statement providing details about the incident or its potential consequences.

Meteorologist shares details

However, 9News Senior Meteorologist Chris Bianchi reported on the incident and provided details regarding the suspected cause of the fire, along with additional information related to the situation near the airport.

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“New brush fire just north of @DENAirport is producing a bunch of smoke near DIA. Fire is called the 120 fire, appx 1 acre in size last check. Unfortunately gusting to 47 at DIA at the moment…not good…Airport impacts appear to be mostly limited at the moment though,” Bianchi posted on X.

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In a later update, he referenced WatchDuty and reported that the fire had been successfully contained.

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“Fire is now contained, per Watch Duty,” he tweeted exactly 23 minutes after his first post on DIA fire.

What caused the fire?

According to a separate report from Denver7, a crash sparked a small grass fire north of Denver International Airport in Adams County on Saturday, an official with the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

The smoke could be seen on a camera located northeast of Boulder, and officials reported that the fire had scorched approximately 10 acres by 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

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A Colorado State Patrol official said authorities received a call shortly after 2 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of 120th Avenue and Watkins Road, where the vehicle subsequently caught fire.

The official added that the Colorado State Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash, while personnel from Brighton Fire responded to the scene to assist with the incident.