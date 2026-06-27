Antioch Deer Fire update: Massive vegetation blaze in California; scary visuals emerge - watch
A vegetation fire dubbed Deer Fire broke out in Antioch, California on June 27, and is currently at 30 acres, as per WatchDuty.
A vegetation fire dubbed Deer Fire broke out in Antioch, California on June 27, and is currently at 30 acres, as per WatchDuty. The fire was reported at the 4300 Block of Deer Hill Lane of Contra Costa County.
Contra Costa County fire department noted that along with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, they were responding to the situation. “CONFIR and CALFIRE in Unified Command at 2nd alarm vegetation fire in Antioch. Currently at 30 acres,” they shared.
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The fire had started off with a ‘slow to moderate rate of spread’ and a second alarm response had been requested, as per the site that tracks wildfire breakouts across the country. A later update from WatchDuty read the fire has “increased in intensity, and units are staged on Deer Hill Lane for Structure protection.”
An official cause of the fire is not known and there are no reports on injuries yet.
Deer Fire, Antioch: Scary visuals emerge
One person on Facebook shared a map of where the fire had broken out along with screenshots showing the Contra Costa County Fire and Rescue had units responding to the Deer Fire. “Fire in Antioch past Kaiser,” they wrote.
Another page shared a photo and noted “2 Alarm wildland fire Deer Valley Road & Deer Hill Lane. Possibly ignited by automatic gun fire.” You can see the photo here.
A page on X also shared a photo of the blaze and claimed the ‘vegetation fire has potential for 100 acres off Deer Valley Rd & Sand Creek.’ However, this has not been confirmed via official statements.
Another photo was shared on X, which was on WatchDuty as well. The image was taken from the Mt. Diablo North camera.
“No air attack for the Deer Fire in south Antioch, estimated at 15 acres, two alarms and Cal Fire,” the person sharing the image wrote.
Several people also reacted to the news of the fire. “Isn’t this the same place that burned down years ago?,” one asked. Another added “Someone has been setting off Fireworks by Dozier Libby! My daughter and I were out there yesterday afternoon ( she was practicing her backing up in a straight line right there in front of the school) then as we were leaving to come home right there at the barricade where you have to turn left was a box of remains of fireworks and another one standing beside the box!”.
One person shared a photo of the fire as seen from their house.
“Scary my daughter is off prewitt & Hillcrest & can see the fire,” a concerned parent added. The flames were reportedly seen from Brentwood, which is about 8-10 miles away from Antioch.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More