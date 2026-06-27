Antioch Deer Fire update: Massive vegetation blaze in California; scary visuals emerge - watch

A vegetation fire dubbed Deer Fire broke out in Antioch, California on June 27, and is currently at 30 acres, as per WatchDuty. The fire was reported at the 4300 Block of Deer Hill Lane of Contra Costa County. A vegetation fire dubbed the Deer Fire broke out in Antioch, California. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Contra Costa County fire department noted that along with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, they were responding to the situation. “CONFIR and CALFIRE in Unified Command at 2nd alarm vegetation fire in Antioch. Currently at 30 acres,” they shared.

Also Read | Juab County fire: Silver City, Eureka, Mammoth get evacuation notices as Maple Peak, Cherry Fires merge - watch videos

The fire had started off with a ‘slow to moderate rate of spread’ and a second alarm response had been requested, as per the site that tracks wildfire breakouts across the country. A later update from WatchDuty read the fire has “increased in intensity, and units are staged on Deer Hill Lane for Structure protection.”

An official cause of the fire is not known and there are no reports on injuries yet.