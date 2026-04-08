Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel break silence on affair rumors after viral Sedona trip photos

Dianna Russini, a senior NFL insider for The Athletic, and Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the New England Patriots, are currently facing significant online scrutiny amid romance rumors.

Rumors swirl around Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel after intimate photos surface from a Sedona trip(Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images, dmrussini/Instagram)

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They have made headlines due to their purported public displays of affection, despite both being married. On April 7, Page Six published exclusive images of Russini, 43, and Vrabel, 50, who were spotted together at a luxury resort in Sedona, Arizona. Their behavior and the intimacy displayed in the photographs generated considerable discussion within the NFL community and among fans.

Also Read: Dianna Russini Instagram photos draw flak amid Mike Vrabel saga; ‘poor husband…'

Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel row: What to know about viral images

The viral images featuring Russini and Vrabel showcase the two in close interaction at the Ambiente luxury resort located in Sedona, Arizona. The photographs, which are said to have been captured during the weekend of March 28, 2026, depict the couple holding hands and embracing on a private rooftop bungalow in the evening. The report further characterized the location as having glass walls that provide sweeping views of the renowned Red Rock formations in the state. Additionally, they were seen enjoying leisurely moments together, relaxing side by side in a hot tub and by a pool.

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{{^usCountry}} On the same day, Russini and Vrabel were allegedly spotted having breakfast together at the hotel's patio restaurant around 10:30 a.m. The report claims that the pair spent the entire day together until the evening, partaking in activities reminiscent of a date. This news is particularly noteworthy because they both are parents and married to different partners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the same day, Russini and Vrabel were allegedly spotted having breakfast together at the hotel's patio restaurant around 10:30 a.m. The report claims that the pair spent the entire day together until the evening, partaking in activities reminiscent of a date. This news is particularly noteworthy because they both are parents and married to different partners. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the viral spread of the images, both Russini and Vrabel released statements addressing the ensuing controversy. Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini respond to romance rumors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the viral spread of the images, both Russini and Vrabel released statements addressing the ensuing controversy. Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini respond to romance rumors {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Both Vrabel and Russini have categorically rejected allegations of an affair. They called the rumors a misunderstanding of normal professional interactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both Vrabel and Russini have categorically rejected allegations of an affair. They called the rumors a misunderstanding of normal professional interactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vrabel referred to the cheating accusations as "absurd" and asserted that the images depict a "completely innocent interaction" that does not warrant any further explanation. Responding to the speculation, he told Page Six, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn't deserve any further response.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vrabel referred to the cheating accusations as "absurd" and asserted that the images depict a "completely innocent interaction" that does not warrant any further explanation. Responding to the speculation, he told Page Six, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn't deserve any further response.” {{/usCountry}}

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Russini emphasized that the photographs were taken out of context and did not accurately represent the group of six individuals they were with throughout the day. She denied any speculations of a romantic outing, clarifying that they were accompanied by several other people. She pointed out that as an NFL journalist, she often engages with sources outside conventional settings.

According to Page Six, Russini mentioned that she was at the hotel during a hiking excursion with two friends. A source close to Vrabel said that he and the Patriots coach traveled to Sedona for the day and later returned to their hotel after spending time with Russini's group of friends. Her exact statement was: “The photos don't represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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